CUCO REDESIGN WEBSITE FOR CHILDREN’S CHARITY

Catholic Children’s Society Plymouth are a child welfare agency providing grants, bursaries and a variety of courses for families and children in need. The charity approached CuCo to redesign their website to refresh the brand’s online presence. The old website was cluttered, complicated to navigate and was lacking visuals and therefore needed a fresh, modern look. As digital experts with plenty of experience in website design, CuCo were the obvious choice for the project.

Having worked with a number of charities including Secondary1st, Lymington Cat Rescue and Go4It, CuCo were delighted to use our expertise once again in order to help the Catholic Children’s society promote their good cause.

In only six weeks, our team managed to completely redesign the charity’s website.

Here’s how we did it:

To make the new website more inviting and more focused on the children, CuCo recommended a more visually-led approach by using more imagery rather than text on the website. Our team sourced all the photography for the Children’s Society’s new website to give the site a fresh, friendly and accessible look. The balance between text, images and white space makes the site more visually appealing, balanced and instantly communicates the good cause and the friendly personality of the charity.

In order to help more children in need, our digital team also changed the site navigation and added a ‘How can you help’ option to the menu as well as a ‘Donate’ button to the homepage to instantly create a call to action. CuCo also added a blog to the website to help increase the website’s SEO ranking, therefore making it easier for the charity to raise awareness of its cause and reach out to families in need.

Another issue the client had with its previous website was that it didn’t allow the client to update the website themselves, which made the process of updating the website both costly and time-consuming. At CuCo, we always offer clients the option to have access to the website so they can update it and make changes themselves.

The new website is easy to navigate, inviting, has a clear structure and allows the charity to quickly and easily update content themselves, making it more convenient for the client. Catholic Children’s Society are extremely pleased with the new website, which better communicates the cause of the charity and better encourages visitors to find out more and donate.

If you’re a charity or business looking for a fresh, new design for your website, get in touch with CuCo today on 01202 911959 or email us at hello@cucocreative.co.uk – We’d love to help!