Microsoft Dynamics Services Market: Rise in IT And Telecom Industry

The major players in the global Microsoft Dynamics services are Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, and Wipro. These organizations are planning on acquiring or to merge into a collaborations in order to rise their market share in the global Microsoft Dynamics services market. Technology giant, Microsoft entering into a strategic partnership with InMobi to enable new club based platforms for marketers explains the need of cloud based solutions for enterprises in order increase the productivity and visibility. GE and Microsoft went hand in hand in order to acllerate industrial IoT adoption for customers.

On the basis of end-user type, the Microsoft Synamics services market is classified into BFSI, telecom and IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Amongst the pack, IT and Telecom segment is anticipated to be a major revenue generator in 2026.The global market for Microsoft Dynamics services market is expected to rise at a 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 – 2026. During this period the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 11239.5 mn. Presently North America holds the leading market share of 45%, but Asia Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing market in years to come.

These days numerous enterprises try to digitize important work across their value chain. This particular factor has turned out to be the boon for the market growth, as nowadays, customer ask for more control on their interactions with companies and business. Moreover, stringent regulations, rising pressure from customers, and compliance among companies is having a positive impact on the digital transformation. Old technologies are being taken over by the new technologies, or the new ones are more upgraded, as the IT continues to evolve overtime. Digital transformation is helping organizations all across the world to curb on manual errors. This helps an organization to utilize the data of the customers, error-free. Various organizations are using Microsoft Dynamics solutions in order to interact with the customers regarding previous transactions, products. Microsoft Dynamics also aids in business operations by using real-time data, thus helping in making decisions.

Various industries such as retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, and IT and telecom are expected to drive the market for the global Microsoft Dynamics services solutions, as their products are used for tracking all the interactions with the customers while managing operations of various functions in an efficient way. Rise in need of Microsoft Dynamics services surges due to increasing adaptation of their products which are known for their flexible architecture, familiar user interface, strong partner support, and deployment options. Based on these factors the market is expected to grow at an exponential grow during the forecast period. Other factors such as flexible pricing models, surge in need of solutions for medium and small businesses, and cost- effectiveness are anticipated to rise the cloud based segment, thus bolstering the growth of the market during the forecast period.