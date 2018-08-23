Modern Home Furniture to Offer a Great Collection of Furniture

Stouffville, August 20, 2018 — Modern Home Furniture, an Ontario based furniture store, is set to offer a great collection of furniture at reasonable prices. The store was established in 2004 in Stouffville, Ontario. The business began as a small 7000 square foot area showroom and now has grown as major brands. Also, the small 7000 square foot area showroom has transformed into a 13000 square foot store. Aside from having a grand showroom in Stouffville, the business also offers a great collection of products to homeowners, property owners and businesses that might be looking for furniture stores in Markham or nearby areas.

Furthermore, the store carries furniture products of renowned Canadian brands. The store is situated right on Main Street, Stouffville and is appreciated by the public in the metropolis as well as customers coming from Markham, Unionville, Toronto, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Bradford, Uxbridge, Pickering, Aurora and nearby towns.

The business is glad to sell Canadian made furniture to its clients, from any style ranging from traditional to contemporary, to collection of leather or fabric to compliment and go well with the accents in home, to assortments of wood stains and colours to match – they provide their customers with various customization options along with great quality furniture.

They’ve a great collection of sofas, recliners, loveseats, sectionals, bedroom sets, sofa beds, table accessories, dining room sets, and a lot more. They’re committed to offer great customer service to their clients. Also, they’re dedicated to offer guidance and assistance to their customers in finding the right and most suitable product. Apart from offering assistance, they pay attention to every customer’s design and configuration requirements.

Furthermore, the furniture store has something for everyone, no matter what style, size, budget or lifestyle. Also, the business is committed to help its customers in finding the right furniture along with customizing the product for the space, according to the specified requirements. The objective of the business is to provide homeowners and property owners with the right furniture. Homeowners can get the required furniture from the store in the way they want it.

Thus, the store is a one stop shop for home furniture and accessories. Besides having a store in the metropolis, the business also has a site that showcases the wide category of home furniture products along with the info about the brands and store. Also, the quality of furniture and service can be beheld by visiting the store.

About the company

Modern Home Furniture is a family-owned and operated store in Stouffville, Ontario. The store offers home furniture, including sofas, sectionals, sofa beds, recliners, designer beds, mattresses, chairs, etc. The store has been around for almost eighteen years. Furthermore, the store lays emphasis on the quality of products and customer service.

Contact:

Sangar Visu

Modern Home Furniture

5402 Main Street,

Stouffville, ON L4A 1H3

905 642 0024

modernhomefurniturestouff@gmail.com

http://www.modernhomefurniture.ca