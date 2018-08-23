Those into scuba and deep sea diving agree that there’s just one thing scarier than your calculations in the deep going wrong and that’s the actual session itself going wrong. Unless your equipment is a state of the art piece, such phenomenon would turn into an everyday thing, taking you far away from the enjoyable and safe feel you want to feel with every dive. With a great dive watch like the Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA90-34VA-00 Men’s Watch on your wrist, you can always expect to keep accurate measurements and therefore, a hassle-free dive.

Ratio watches, a rather new face in the world of stalwarts, comes from a Japanese manufacturer and houses a Japanese, automatic, stock Miyota movement inside. That’s no big deal, however; many of the renowned – both Japanese and Entry-level European luxury watchmakers used (and use) the same to get their products off the ground. Reliable as they are, nothing counts if the case around them can’t keep them safe against the myriad adverse forces that Nature throws in the way of every purposeful watch for the field. Ratio is a brand that maintains the finest ratio between the internal machine and the shield at a comfortable price point.

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA90-34VA-00 Men’s Watch is the big-brother of the same model with a 200m water resistant and no helium valve. The helium valve is a safety option that keeps your watch safe against the pressure of deep-sea diving, where you need a pressurized mix of breathing gases including Helium; with atoms so tiny they pass through the sealing-gaskets between the case and the crystal, the screw-down case-back and the screw-down crown), increasing the pressure inside the case, increasing the odds for the crystal to pop out once you resurface. The valve makes the Helium go out without creating such damages and even if you are not into pro-level deep sea diving, it is a cool feature you can brag about to others.

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA90-34VA-00 Men’s Watch is a big and bold watch, designed for venturing further than simple recreational dives. Those with an understanding of dive watches by and large will dive into its beauty. Every element on the dial of the Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA90-34VA-00 Men’s Watch is big, bold and bright (in an absence of light); its unidirectional timer-bezel a solid chunk of steel providing additional protection against physical, head on impacts; thus increasing the longevity of the watch. The very sporty, perforated, black, silicone strap lives up to the expectations of a wearer when underwater athletics are a person’s sole intention.

With its rugged good looks, the Ratio Watches are very capable dive watches that don't cost a ton of money. Especially, because they offer just what you need to survive under the brine and not something you might call overkill!

