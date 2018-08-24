Aerospace and defence sector will have the largest share in the Cyber Security Market during 2018-2022

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Cyber Security Market By Services (Managed & Professional Services);By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises); By Organization Size (Small & Medium & Large Enterprises); By Solution; By Type of Security; By End-User & By Region-Forecast (2018-2023),” the market will be driven by growing cyber threats, strict government regulations on privacy, and growing usage of cloud based security solutions.

North America will dominate Cyber Security Market

North America will dominate Cyber Security Market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of prominent players who offer services to all the sectors in the region. Increasing awareness of cyber security among the organisations will drive the growth of the cyber security solutions in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are now using digitization, this would increase the cybercrime activities , so both Chinese and Indian governments are building a cybersecurity policy that will curb cybercrimes in the region. This factor will drive the demand for cyber security regulations which will in turn propel the growth of cyber security market.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The aerospace and defence sector will have the largest share in the Cyber Security Market during the forecast period, as critical data u that is susceptible to threats is used in this segment.. The other sectors such as government, banking, financial services, IT, and Telecom will also have considerable growth in the market.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Rising cases of cybe-crimes and the popularity of cloud security will propel the demand for cyber protection.

Increasing popularity of digitization has compelled organisations to rely on digitized information. This factor drives the demand for cyber security during the forecast period.

Increasing number of government regulations regarding data security and privacy will enhance the growth of cyber security services.

Demand for integrated cyber solutions will propel the growth of the Cyber Security Market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Cyber Security Market

The key players of the Cyber Security Market include Intel Security, Symantec Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Intel Security recently revealed two new security solutions namely Intel Threat Detection Technology and Intel Security Essentials. Symantec Corporation provides an understanding of the treat landscape to the organisations so that they can defend themselves from the attacks. Hewlett Packard Enterprise helps organisations in keeping pace with new cyber threats through adaptive models.

The Cyber Security Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Growth in cloud based security solutions will drive the demand for the internet security software in the forecast period.

Cyber Security Market By Services Managed Services Professional Services

Cyber Security Market By Solution Identity and Access Management (IAM) Risk and Compliance Management Encryption Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Firewall Antivirus/Antimalware Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Security and Vulnerability Management Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation Web Filtering Others

Cyber Security Market By Type of Security Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Wireless Security Others

Cyber Security Market By Deployment Cloud On-Premises

Cyber Security Market By Organisation Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) Large Enterprises

Cyber Security Market By End User Aerospace and Defence Government Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Others

Cyber Security Market By Geography (17+ countries)

Cyber Security Market Entropy

Company Profiles Intel Security Symantec Corporation Hewlett-Packard Enterprise International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Rapid7, Inc. EMC RSA Fireeye, Inc. Trend Micro, Inc. Sophos Ltd.



More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

