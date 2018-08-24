Containit Solutions Provides High Density Tool and Parts Storage Systems for Streamlined Inventory

Containit Solutions’ high-density storage systems are designed to maximise floor space and minimise clutter in workshops and warehouses.

[PARKES, 24/08/2018] – Containit Solutions supplies a wide range of shelving and storage products across Australia. One of their flagship ranges is a set of high-density tool and parts storage systems, designed for a wide variety of applications.

Space-Efficient High-Density Tool and Parts Storage Systems

Containit Solutions believes in the importance of maintaining organised workstations as a means of boosting efficiency and overall productivity. The high-density tool and parts storage systems are designed to provide maximum space efficiency and allow clients to optimise their workshop or warehouse operations.

Each storage system can handle an above-average volume of items compared to traditional lateral storage, reducing the need to purchase additional systems.

As one of the leading suppliers of storage systems in Australia, Containit Solutions delivers products of the highest quality. The high-density storage systems are suitable for use in warehouses, workshops, maintenance centres, storerooms, distribution centres and parts storage centres, to name a few.

The range includes:

● High-Density Drawer Storage Cabinets

● Parts Storage Systems

● Tool Storage Systems

● Heavy Duty Workbenches

● Heavy Duty Workshop Trolleys

● Louvre Panels

● Lockable Tool Cabinets

Convenient Online Quotation System

Containit Solutions offers a comprehensive online inventory of its stocked products to make the process as convenient as possible. The quotation process is simplified into four steps, making it easy for clients to acquire product information and receive their quotes.

A detailed catalogue is available on the company website including technical specifications. The sales team is also on-hand to address any concerns and assist clients with their purchase.

About Containit Solutions

Containit Solutions is one of Australia’s leading providers of storage and shelving products. The company supplies a diverse range of products, from shelving systems and storage cages to trolleys and high-density tool and parts storage. Containit Solutions aims to provide the highest level of customer experience by promoting a “we make it easy” approach across all operations.

For more information, visit https://containit.com.au.