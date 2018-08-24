EI’s Industrial Hygiene Group Strengthened with Key Hire

Research Triangle Park, NC, August 24, 2018 — The EI Group, Inc. (EI) is pleased to announce the addition of Larry Rockefeller, CIH, CSP. Larry joins EI as the Director of Industrial Hygiene Services for their corporate headquarters and possesses nearly 20 years of industrial hygiene and safety consulting experience. Throughout his career, Larry has strived to reduce workplace hazards, while improving emergency preparedness and general operational efficiency.

Prior to joining EI, Larry served as Regional Manager of the Southeast with Hillmann Consulting where he oversaw all work activities to ensure implementation of best practices for workplace safety and risk management while monitoring and mitigating environmental hazards, including asbestos, lead, indoor air quality (IAQ), moisture/mold hazards, and unknown materials handling. He also conducted both Phase I and II environmental site assessments (ESAs) and property condition assessments as well as comprehensive environmental consulting for development, manufacturing, real estate, and financial complexes nationwide.

“We are all very excited to welcome Mr. Rockefeller to the team. Larry’s technical expertise, problem solving skills, client management and project management skills make him uniquely qualified for this new role,” said Phil Fincher, CIH, CSP, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety with EI. “His knowledge of the regulatory environment and divisional leadership will allow us to continue to expand our service offerings and be our clients single source EHS solution.”

Mr. Rockefeller is certified in the comprehensive practice of Industrial Hygiene by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene and is a Certified Safety Professional. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Environmental Science from Plattsburgh State University in Plattsburgh, NY.

About The EI Group, Inc.:

The EI Group, Inc. (EI), founded in 1988, is a full service environmental, health and safety (EHS) consulting and training firm, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, with offices in Charlotte, and Asheville NC; Roanoke and Richmond, VA; Louisville, KY; Greenville, SC and Atlanta, GA. EI’s professional staff of approximately 100 include a) occupational health professionals, who promote worker health and wellness; b) industrial hygienists (IH) and safety specialists, who monitor the internal work environment for occupational hazards, perform industrial safety audits, develop corporate safety programs and provide safety training; and c) environmental scientists and engineers who perform environmental compliance audits and environmental permitting, environmental due diligence services to identify soil/groundwater contamination as well as facility energy audits and sustainability program development. For detailed information on EI’s capabilities, visit our web site at www.ei1.com.

Contact:

Garrett Ponzi

Marketing Manager

The EI Group, Inc.

2101 Gateway Centre Boulevard Suite 200

Morrisville, North Carolina 27560

919-459-5261

gponzi@ei1.com