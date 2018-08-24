Software Streets Offers Billing, Cloud Management and CRM Software to Small Businesses and Fortune 500 companies

(August 24, 2018) – Software Streets is an online software marketplace and connects software solution buyers and sellers. The company offers listing software as well as software solutions, software services and software reviews through its official website. The software applications include Billing, Cloud Management and CRM software solutions.

In the 21st century, software serves as the backbone of businesses and matters more than other things. Every business needs a lot of capital for initial investment and needs to hire resources and set up infrastructure to run business operations. For modern businesses, manpower is not the only solution. It is more or less impossible to operate a business without effective software applications. The software solutions listed on the Software Streets website ensure easy management of various aspects of businesses.

Software Streets has a wide range of business software solutions that can help businesses of all sizes get utmost assistance. The apps listed on the website can be very useful for customers – whether small businesses or Fortune 500 companies. The website works as the best platform to discover business software.

The Top Billing Software apps listed here include Invoice Home, Debitoor, Numberz, Inventory & Billing Software, Sleekbill, Cadebill, rInvoice and Sunrise Billing Software. These tools are most appropriate for startups, individuals and small businesses that wish to track potential customers.

It also helps buyers get Top Cloud Management Software in the form of VDIXtend, Hyper-v, vRealize Suite, eNight, Ubuntu, RightScale Optime, Marketing Cloud etc. These apps are intended to help small businesses ensure data security and backup. As one of the largest online software marketplaces, it helps users to get the best Cloud business software solutions.

Top CRM Software seekers can also get CRMNEXT, Nextsky Sales, Apptivo, Simplify CRM, Insightly, Zoho CRM, Bitrix24, Winds CRM, Apparel + CRM Suite, enCRM and many more. From startups and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, the apps offer the best assistance. These are designed to assist businesses satisfy the overall objectives of customer relationship management.

The company also has various other software apps such as Accounting, Bulk SMS, Collaboration, Customer Support, Driving School, Facility Management, IT Service Management, Manufacturing, Photo Editing, Publishing & Printing, Social Media, VOIP & SIP, Job Board and E Procurement.

Buyers can pay for the software programs with the help of payment options such as MasterCard, Discover, American Express, PayPal and Visa. Both buyers and sellers can access the platform through the website or the dedicated Android app on the site. The company has a wide presence on various social networking platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, Vimeo, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Soundcloud, Dribbble and VK. Both sellers and buyers can get the latest updates and information about Software Streets from its social accounts.

About Software Streets

Based in New Delhi, India, Software Streets is an ecommerce platform for software services and products. The company opened up in October, 2016 and helps software agencies list their software solutions and products.

For more information, please visit https://softwarestreets.com/

Media Contact:

Software Streets

Phone: +91-8800167208

E-mail: info@softwarestreets.com

###