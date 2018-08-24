Varactor Diode Market Accounting for US$ 1,300 Mn in 2027

Future Market Insights presents a new report titled ‘Varactor Diode Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ that studies the performance of the global varactor diode market over a ten year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecasts of the global varactor diode market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the global varactor diode market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 490 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,300 Mn in 2027 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the period of assessment 2017-2027.

Rising Adoption of 5G Technologies in the Coming Years and Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Boost the Global Varactor Diode Market

Varactor diodes that are used in wireless infrastructure play an important role in the proper functioning of 5G technology, as these diodes are increasingly used for enhanced linearity function for high speed applications. Due to the emergence of 5G technology, there will be a significant increase in the sales of electronic goods such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. Presently, 5G technologies are under research and development stage, and varactor diodes are majorly integrated in VCOs, and are used in applications like radar, consumer devices and seaports. Hence, manufactures are grabbing the chance of expanding their product portfolio of different kinds of varactor diodes that are used for several applications.

In addition, the market for varactor diodes is expected to witness a significant traction due to the fact that the proliferation of smartphones is happening at a fast rate all across the world. Since mobile phones accompanied with high speed data services are the norm of the day with a high usage rate, this is likely to positively impact the global varactor diode market.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global varactor diode market is segmented on the basis of breakdown voltage, application and region.

By breakdown voltage, the 5V-30V segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 780 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during the period of forecast 2017-2027.

By application, the mobile devices segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 260 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 750 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 11.2% during the assessment period.

By region, the APEJ varactor diode market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 140 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 420 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% during the period of forecast.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the important players functioning in the global varactor diode market have been profiled, which include players such as NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, MACOM, Vishay Intertechnology, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies, Integrated Device Technology Inc. and Micro Semi Corporation.