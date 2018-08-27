Cleanroom Consumables Market will Going to be Worth US$11,315.6 mn by 2023

An up to date business intelligence report released by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notifies that there is high competition among the players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market. There is little scope of product differentiation, which in turn is forcing competitive pricing at lower margins. However, there is little threat of new entrants, as there is requirement of substantial capital investments as well as compliance with regulatory restrictions. Consequently, the shares in the global cleanroom consumables market are considerably reserved within a pool of well-established players such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berkshire Corporation, Texwipe, Nitritex Ltd., Valutek, DuPont, and Contec, Inc. Another factor that makes cleanroom consumables market a lucrative one is the little threat of substitutes. While process isolation systems can be an alternative, they are restricted only to the biotechnology end users and other closed system manufacturing. Most of the key players of this market are concentrating on collaborating with healthcare organizations to maintain a consistent inflow of demand.

Diverse Product Portfolio Essential for Market Position

Maintaining a diverse product portfolio is also essential for the players of the cleanroom consumables market in order to not lose a segment to their competitors. For instance, Kimberly-Clark offers dispensers, hand towels, skincare and sanitizers, wipers, napkins, and personal protective equipment. Berkshire Corporation produces and supplies cleanroom and industrial wipes, contamination-free bond and paper, and validated sterile. On the other hand, Contec, Inc. manufactures cleaning chemicals, cleanroom buckets and mops, wipes that are knitted, presaturated, and nonwoven.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market to be worth US$11,315.6 mn by 2023

The TMR report has projected the demand in the global cleanroom consumables market to propagate at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Revenue-wise, the opportunities in this market are estimated to reach US$11,315.6 mn by the end of 2023, substantially more than the market’s evaluated worth of US$8,864.3 mn as of 2017.

Based on product, the report segments the cleanroom consumables market into apparels: coveralls, frocks, boot covers, shoe covers, sleeves, bouffants, and pants, face masks, and hoods; products: cleanroom mops, validation swabs, cleaning chemicals, and buckets, wringers, and squeegees; stationary: papers, notebooks and adhesive pads, labels, and binders and clipboards; wipers: wet and dry; gloves, and adhesive mats.

