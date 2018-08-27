Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Drafting Employee Handbooks the Right Way” attendees will how Employers can use handbooks to show that they have provided valuable information to their employees and that they have been clear in the rules that employees must follow. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Aug 30, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

If written properly, handbooks are a valuable tool in the workplace. Governmental agencies, courts, and juries look to handbooks to determine your policies and whether you have been fair to your employees. Handbooks written poorly will inevitably doom you. Poorly written handbooks cause confusion, inconsistency in the workplace, and increased litigation. As the author of a handbook or policy, any ambiguities will be construed against the employer which may nullify your disclaimers. This webinar will teach you to write your handbooks and policies to avoid contractual obligations but at the same time accomplish your purpose of informing employees of your expectations.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Susan Fahey Desmond is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. She has been representing management in all areas of labor and employment law for over 30 years. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America’s leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• What is “at will” employment?

• How a poorly drafted handbook or policy can erode the “at will” status of your employees.

• How to protect your company from the top mistakes that employers make in drafting employee handbooks

• How to prevent claims of implied contract

• How to avoid using language that can give rise to claims of breach of implied contract

• What are the essential disclaimers your employee handbook should contain

• What are the essential policies that your handbook should contain? What policies should a company have but is not appropriate for a handbook?

• How to have a well-drafted anti-harassment policy that will protect you from future liability

• Why terms like a probationary period and the introductory period can be problematic.

• How to write a progressive discipline policy that meets your needs but avoiding language that may make these policies a contract.

• Legal policies according to the National Labor Relations Board

• Training your supervisors not to say things contrary to your disclaimers in your handbooks.

