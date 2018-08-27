Medical Tubing Market- Proven advancement in technologies can help in creating better medical tubing’s in Future.

Medical tubing is tubing which are manufactured according to the medical industry requirements & standards and used for a diversity of medical or pharmaceutical related applications. They are majorly used for fluid management & drainage, anesthesia, respiratory equipment, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. An extensive range of materials are used to construct medical tubing, which determines important performance properties for medical tubes, such as scratch resistance, rigidity, elasticity, and sturdiness. Most medical grade tubing may require many different features such as, opacity, transparency and serializability, depending on the specific application of the product. The global medical tubing market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

The global medical tubing market has gained remarkable growth due to surging aging population and shift toward minimally invasive medical procedure. Furthermore, increasing innovative product launches and increasing demand for medical devices that incorporate tubing are propelling the overall market growth. Development of low-cost medical tubing and innovation & customization of polymers & tubing structure are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. However, the global medical tubing market is hampered by stringent regulatory environment and significant investments associated with medical tubing. However, proven advancement in technologies can help in creating better medical tubing’s in future.

The report analyses the global medical tubing market based on material, structure, application and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), silicone, polyolefins and others (polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyamide (nylon), fluoropolymer, polycarbonate (PC), bioabsorbable polymers and polyester). The polyolefins are further segmented into polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). Silicone material held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate owing to high performance properties such as, flexibility and resistance to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiation.