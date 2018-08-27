Sea View Hotel with Modern amenities for your vacations

Dubai is crawling with live and fun. However, if you feel that the city is all about expensive hotels and places to dine at, then you should head over to Sea View Hotel for your vacations.

Partnering with the Khamas Group in the city, the hotel offers you tailor-made services for you. There are more than a hundred rooms in the hotel, all of which are complete with modern-day hotel amenities. The best attraction of this hotel is that it is located in the centre of the city and that too right in front of the sea.

Sea View Hotel is a Hotel near the World Trade Center that makes it easy to get to the hotel. Apart from this, the hotel offers you an amazing chance to dine at the hotel. With its iconic rooftop restaurant to various authentic cuisine restaurants in the hotel, this hotel offers you the perfect way of dining.

With high-end, classy lounges and delicious food served at every corner of this hotel, here is what else the hotel has to offer to you:

• Gym

• Perfect Event Spaces in Dubai

• Sauna and steam facilities

• Meeting Rooms in Dubai with modern facilities

• Pool

The hotel has many prominent restaurants on various floors of the hotel. You could order room service, or you could simply head over to any one of your favourite cuisines to enjoy your vacation. The hotel is known for offering picture-perfect hospitality and offers you help in case you run into some problems.

The perfect location of the hotel, in front of a sea, helps you de-stress whenever you want to. Furthermore, there are various other activities that you and your family can engage in at the beach.

