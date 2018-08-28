2018-2024 Global Octane Market Research Analysis Report

In order to estimate and validate the size of global octane market, and to determine the size of other dependent submarkets, we have used both top-down and bottom-up approaches. Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, Octane Market Report, By Component, Application, And Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast Up To 2024.

Octane, used as a short form for octane rating was originally determined by mixing a gasoline made entirely of heptane and 2,2,4-trimethylpentane. Octane became popular in the well-known American culture in the mid- and late 1960s, when gasoline companies boasted of “high octane” levels in their gasoline advertisements. Octane rating is used to measure fuels ability to defy knock. Various compounds are added to gasoline for increasing octane number that includes ethanol, MTBE, ETBE, and methanol. Among them, ethanol accounted for the largest share and is also expected to dominate the global market in the near future.

Ethanol can sprint at much larger exhaust gas recirculation rate with higher compression ratios. It has a superior octane rating as compared to petrol which created very fine particulates. The superior the octane rating of fuel the more it is defiant to knocking. Therefore, high demand is reported for ethanol in the market. Increasing demand for octane from the petroleum industry is expected to enhance the high growth of global octane market. The global octane market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0 to 6.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America which includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The key factor driving growth of global octane market is the rising demand for octane from the petroleum industry. High demand for environmental friendly fuel is the foremost factor contributing to the growth of global octane market worldwide. On the contrary, rising demand for diesel fuel and electric vehicles may significantly hamper the growth of octane market in the coming years.

The global octane market is segmented based on components, application, and geography. Based on components, the global octane market is segmented into Ethanol, Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Ethyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (ETBE) and Methanol. Based on applications, the global octane market is segmented into fuel and fuel additives and other applications. Among various applications, fuel and fuel additives accounted for major share in the global octane market in 2017 and this segment is further expected to remain dominant in the near future expanding at a CAGR between 5.5 to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024

Global Octane Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

• Afton Chemical Corporation

• Chevron Phillips Chemical LLC

• Haltermann Carless GmbH

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• SIGMA-ALDRICH Corporation

• Innospec Speciality Chemicals and Keyera Corp

• Among others.

Octane Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Type:

• Ethanol,

• Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Octane Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Applications:

• Fuel

• Fuel Additives and

• Other Applications