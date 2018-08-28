Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “2019 ICD-10 Updates for Ophthalmology and Optometry (Eyecare)” attendees will Understand the new codes, and explain the important concepts using clinical backgrounds and explanations that coders, billers, and managers will find useful to address changes in ICD-10. The event will be held LIVE on Tuesday, Sep 04, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

When it comes to ICD-10, the New Year begins early—new codes take effect October 1, 2018. There are lots of new codes for eye care. That means it’s time to update your systems and revise your document templates. On October 1, 2018, ICD-10 will take effect with new codes including significant changes to Eyecare codes. This webinar will cover the additions, deletions, and changes relevant to Eyecare.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Jeffrey Restuccio, CPC, COC, MBA, is a certified coding instructor specializing in Eyecare coding, billing, and documentation. Jeff has over twenty years of experience and since 2007 has conducted over 365 live seminars, nationwide specifically for Eyecare. Jeff has personally audited over 10,000 medical records and presents nationally on auditing and documentation issues. Through the www.eyecodingforum.com website, Jeff offers coding and billing training, audits and a comprehensive coding compliance service.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• 2019 ICD-10 updates for Ophthalmology and Optometry (Eyecare)

• Definitions and Explanations not found in the ICD-10 manual

• Hierarchy of ICD-10 coding activities

• Changes to blepharitis codes

• Changes to H02.– eyelid codes

• Changes to the H02.88- Meibomian gland dysfunction codes

• Changes to the H10.82- Rosacea conjunctivitis codes.

• Changes to the H57.8– Brow ptosis codes.

• Other code changes

• When two codes are required and not just one.

• ICD-10 coding specificity highlights

• Exceptions and “Gotchas”

• Dozens a real-world examples

• Specific coding examples

• Step by step code analysis

• Additional resources for more information

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/2019-icd-10-updates-for-ophthalmology-and-optometry-eyecare?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars

(Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover

concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com