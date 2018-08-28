Agrochemicals Market Research Reports 2023

Agrochemicals Market was worth $250.29 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.40%, to reach $295.83 billion by 2023.

Agrochemicals or agrichemical consist of specialty chemical products such as synthetic fertilizers, concentrated stores of raw animal manure, Plant growth regulators, adjuvants, hormones, and pesticides which include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides, which are employed in the agriculture industry. Agrochemicals’ task is to safeguard crops, increase crop yields, and sustain the food and soil quality. Another important function of agrochemicals is to transform the growth progression of the plants. Agrochemicals are observing a substantial demand since farmers are determined to attain nutritious and high quality crop production.

Nitrogenous fertilizers lead the global agrochemicals market on the basis of type. However, the demand for pesticides is increasing at a high rate, given the growing frequency of numerous pests and diseases. Currently, the Pesticides market is being spearheaded by herbicides products, trailed by fungicides and insecticides. By application, grains & cereals lead the global market for Agrochemicals and this trend is anticipated to remain during the forecast period.

The factors affecting the Global Market for Agrochemicals Market, either positively or negatively are presented in the DROC analysis. Some of the things discussed in the section are growing awareness towards the use of fertilizers and pesticides in key crop producing countries, wide range of pest control applications of Agrochemicals, and decreasing arable land, globally increasing population, which leads to the need for increase in crop yield. However, safer alternatives such as bio-farming and organic pesticides, volatile economies, and various environmental and health hazards linked with agrochemicals are included.

For granular level understanding the Agrochemicals Market is segmented based on the following categories with Market Size Estimations and Y-o-Y Forecasts presented for each sub-segment.

By Type:

• Fertilizers

• Nitrogenous

• Phosphate

• Potassic Based Fertilizers

• Pesticides

• Organophosphates

• Prethroids

• Biopesticides

• Others

• Plant Growth Regulators

• Auxins

• Cytokinins

• Others

• Adjuvants

• Activator Adjuvants

• Utility Adjuvants

By Application:

• Crop Based

• Oil seeds

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Grains & Cereals

• Non Crop Based

• Turf & Ornamental Grass

• Others

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has been leading the global agrochemicals market and this trend is projected to stay in the near future. North America is the second major consumer of agrochemicals, followed by Europe. Demand for agrochemicals in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a slow rate mainly due to market maturity and regulatory restrictions. Growing demand for agrochemicals in South America is anticipated to offer huge growth prospect for the market. For more of regional analysis check out the following reports.

• North America Agrochemicals Market

• Europe Agrochemicals Market

• Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market

• Latin America Agrochemicals Market

• Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Market

The global market for agrochemicals is extremely consolidated and streamlined owing to the domination of the market by a handful of companies. Some of the major companies dominating this market are Bayer Crop science. Dow-DuPont, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Agrium Inc., Monsanto Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Yara International ASA, Mosaic Company and Sociedad Química Y Minera S.A.

The Global Agrochemicals Market study offers the following deliverables:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the geographical areas in which this industry is blooming

• Segment-level analysis on basis of type, application, end-user along with market size forecasts and y-o-y estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of macro and micro environmental factors that effect the global market presented in an extensive strategic analyses section containing PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analyses

• A comprehensive listing of key market players along with company overview, product portfolios, key financial information (subjected to availability), SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• Expertly devised Market Outlook along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

