Expert Glazing Solutions in Gauteng

A shattered glass window can lead to serious injuries to the inhabitants, and even a small crack on the window can be a major concern. To help you manage all glazing related matters, Randburg Glass is here to provide expert assistance in concerns that require immediate action. As an experienced family owned glazing business, the company has developed an excellent reputation for high-end services. Established in 1984, the company caters to all the glazing needs of the people living in the northern suburbs of Gauteng.

Glass Installation and Glass Replacement Services at Randburg Glass:

At Ranburg Glass, all types of critical glass repairing services and glass installation services are handled with the utmost care, following the safety standards. Alongside providing glass installation and emergency glass replacements, the operators are skilled at installing energy efficient (LOW E) glass and servicing of all aluminium products. Some of their other services include the supply and fit of framed and frameless shower enclosures, patio doors, aluminium windows and doors, sandblasted glass windows, custom-made mirrors and table tops, etc.

With more than three decades of experience in providing expert glazing services, Randburg Glass boasts a record of extending professional services to both domestic and commercial purposes. Adept at handling all matters diligently, the company has completed some large and challenging jobs over the years. Speaking of noteworthy and distinguished clientele, Adamson Nieson, Tiber Bonvec/ Growthpoint, Renico, Sun International, Gordon Verhoef and Krause, Farquashon projects are only a few of its influential clients. Besides these, Randburg Glass is responsible for glass replacements in many Gauteng schools as well as other establishments.

Security Codes:

When it comes to glass replacements, nothing matters more than the safety of the inhabitants. At Randburg glass, the executives understand the significance of safety and prioritise it over anything else. Only trained professionals are appointed to replace the glass, and special measures while disposing of the damaged glass to eliminate risks of injury from the shards of glass. Also, Randburg Glass operates in accordance with SABS 0137/2000 SABS 1263 Codes of Practice for accurate installation of laminated and durable safety glass as per the safety regulations set by the South African Glass Association.

For more information about Randburg Glass, visit the official website of Randburg Glass at https://randburg-glass.co.za/

About Randburg Glass:

Founded in 1984 by Jimmy and Wyn Robertson, Randburg Glass boasts a combined 75 years of experience in expert glazing services. Equipped with a wealth of experience in the industry, the company’s qualified staff members are skilled at handling even the toughest of challenges. Randburg Glass’s area of expertise ranges from glass replacements, energy efficient glass installations to supply and install sandblasted glass, custom-made mirrors and table tops.

Contact:

Corner of Burke & Bram Fisher Drive

Randburg, 2160, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: +27 11 789 2943