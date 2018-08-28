Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The medical imaging has revamped the process of disease diagnosis in recent years; the rapid advancement in imaging technologies has further simplified the diagnosis process. The advent of 3D and imaging techniques has helped the practitioner to get more magnified view and understanding of the cause, the software to run these complex devices is of utmost importance these days. The software for image analysis helps to control the devices the way an operator wants thereby benefiting them to get the more detailed insights from the image obtained. These software helps to increase the overall efficiency of the devices as well as the entire analysis of image. The rising demand of such software due to the rapid adoption of medical imaging technique is propelling the market. These software helps to analyze the cause of chronic diseases in great depth making it widely accepted in chronic disease detection, the rising prevalence of such disease is another motivator for the market. The adoption of computer aided diagnostic facilities is yet another factor contributing the growth of the concerned market, the increase in government and private investment for development of healthcare infrastructure is also pushing the growth momentum. The cost of the software is high which hiders its adoption to some extent hence hindering the growth of market, moreover the expertise required to handle such software is not found in masses hence acting as potential threat to growth. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based analytics solution will create room for growth of medical image analysis software market in future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the market due to its well-established market infrastructure, increase in geriatric population. Moreover, the region leads the market because of prevalence rate of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare facilities in the region. The APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure. The Europe region holds the second place in terms of market of medical image analysis software.

The presence of large number established and emerging companies in the segment makes it highly competitive. Major players Bruker Corporation, Canon medical system corporations, Carestream Health Inc, ClaroNav Inc, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holding Company, GE Healthcare, Hitachi medical corporations, IBM watson health, INFINITT Healthcare Co, MIM Software Inc, Mirada Medical Limited, Novorad Corporation, Philips Healthcare, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. These players provide various software for different modalities such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, x-ray and so on for optimum output of diagnosis process. The report includes detailed analysis of companies, market overview, analyst insights and market segmentation.

