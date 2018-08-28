Unisecure Data Centers offers MySQL Community Server 8.0.12 version with Web-Hosting

Unisecure Data Centers has announced availability of MySQL Community Server 8.0.12 version with Web-Hosting to helps user’s for web application requirements with good scalability, reliability, manageability and performance.

Philadelphia, US, 28th August 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers based in USA ready to deliver database services with MySQL Community Server 8.0.12 version to achieve high volume work load to optimize for latest advance hardware. This products work with less space with low price and hence provide good ROI (Return on Investment).

Unisecure’s MySQL boost developer activities like sub-query optimization, DDL Operations (Data Definition Language), advance path in performance Schema with better condition handling etc.

Some of the server features include;

1. Unisecure’s enhancement in MySQL server 8.0.12 version available to users.

2. Unisecure’s server MySQL 8.0.12 version providers enlarge linear scalability also help’s users to give advantage for latest hardware capabilities.

3. With this, Unisecure’s server version user can understand queries development and swift solution, replication betterment, flexible NoSQL access.

4. Unisecure’s MySQL 8.0.12 version is suitable for 5.5, 5.6, 5.7 and 8.0 MySQL server version and support to connectivity of Java Database.

5. Unisecure’s MySQL version enhancement performance schema grant easy configuration with less than 5% overhead.

6. New feature in MySQL version has self healing replication clusters. Additional global action Identifiers & Utilities makes easy to automatic detector from failures.

7. Time delay replication gives protection from work error on the master

”We are getting awesome demand for our MySQL hosting service, we are happy and are more committed to our technology, performance and Data Integration” Said Management, Unisecure LLC.”

About Unisecure Data Center

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Uptime Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit our Website.

Media Contact

Jennifer Thomas

Contact: +1 347 960 6628

Unisecure Data Centers, US.

(Philadelphia & Conshohocken)