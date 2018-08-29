Green Tea Market 2018: Future Market Implementation & Market Outlook 2023

Market Definition:

One of the significant reason of increasing growth of green tea is the medicinal benefits of green tea. Also, the increasing cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of green tea during the forecast period. Also, green tea progresses the function of endothelial cells which in turn escalates the prevention of clogging of arteries. The antioxidant property of green tea aids blocking the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein and the cholesterol. Apart from that, green tea minimizes in the fat reduction which in turn accelerates the demand of green tea due to various weight loss diet trends during the review period.

Market Scenario:

Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, next only to water for enjoyment and health. In general, green tea has been found to be superior to black tea in terms of health benefits. Green tea is made from camellia sinensis leaves that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. The demand for green tea is increasing significantly due to its various health benefits.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Green Tea Market are AMORE Pacific Corp. (South Korea), Arizona Beverage Company (USA), Associated British Foods LLC (UK), Celestial Seasonings (UK), Cape Natural Tea Products (South Africa), DSM Nutritional Products (Europe), Hankook Tea (Korea)

Regional Analysis:

The global green tea market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the rising awareness of health benefits among the consumer in developing economies like India, China, and Indonesia. Especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the green tea manufacturers. Europe is also projected to witness a steady growth during the reviewed period. However, North America is estimated to be slothful owing to the mature market in U.S. Latin American region is projected to show a high potential in the green tea market due to the rising disposable income of some of the countries.

