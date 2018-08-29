Portable Water Purifiers Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

This report presents the worldwide Portable Water Purifiers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/request-sample

The Portable Water Purifiers market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Water Purifiers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Water

Pall

RWL water

Veolia

Watts

3M

Brita

Clack

Culligan

Degremont

EcoWater

Eureka Forbes

EVOQUA

First water

Pentair

PureAqua

WOGgroup

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Type

RO

Ion Exchange

Filtration

Distillation

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Portable Water Purifiers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Other Regions

Portable Water Purifiers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Water Purifiers :