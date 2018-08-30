OTS Solutions extends its presence in US – Opening a new office in Dallas TX

Dallas, Texas – August 20, 2018 – OTS Solutions, a recognized provider of bespoke IT services, consulting and solutions, announced the opening of its new location in Dallas, TX. Although the company calls New York City home, this move is sure to reverberate across the national business landscape.

Long-known for its diversity of skill and ability to deliver value, OTS Solutions is getting down to work in Texas. There, the company will offer business leaders a broad menu of forward-facing software application development services.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is no stranger to the IT industry. Approximately 43 percent of the state’s workers are based here.[1] It’s a concentrated hub of innovation and competition, but according to OTS Solutions CEO Hemant Madaan, that’s a good thing.

“Over time, OTS has proven itself adept at solving uncommon problems,” said Madaan. “Thanks to its history as a high-tech Mecca, modern Dallas is home to IT users and professionals with unique problems and needs. We think that our ability to tackle some of the world’s toughest dev enigmas will come in handy.”

Local industry insiders might also note that this software development carries reputable credentials. In addition to being a Microsoft silver partner, OTS Solutions is an Apple Development Partner and an ISO-9001 consultant.

By opening this Dallas IT solutions location to complement its facilities in Chicago, NYC and California, OTS hopes to improve the way Texas does business. The software development company is on track to empower entrepreneurs and stakeholders with more profound insights into how to leverage and customize their business applications.