Websrefresh Slashes Prices on Their Power Copywriting Bundle from $899 to $599

Websrefresh, Phoenix’s leading Web Development and Web Design Company, has recently announced special discounts on its Power Copywriting Bundle. The bundle, which has been going for $899 is down to $599 and it comes with the same services as it was before. It is an affordable cost for the hoteliers who have just entered into the hotel industry and need more bookings. This package includes a lot of services such as Meta tags & on-page activities, Power copy for homepage, 7 internal website pages, 4 blogposts and SEO friendly copy.

The company specializes to create incredible hotel website design as per the client’s needs. Their services will help hoteliers to improve web presence, grab the attention of the holidaymakers and increase bookings even in off seasons. The team at Websrefresh is highly skilled and always endeavors to render excellent services to the clients. Nimesh Dinubhai, the founder of Websrefresh, said, “We are happy to announce this special offer to the hoteliers who want to make dominance in the hospitality industry. Our prime motive is to help hoteliers to boost hotel occupancy and higher revenue. We have realized that the offer has come to our clients at the right time when they are mostly needed it.”

Since inception, the company has helped many clients with effective hotel marketing strategies and awesome design makeovers. Some of them are Best Western, Choice Hotels, Independent Style, Luxury Collection, Vantage Hospitality Group, Inc., and Wyndham Hotel Group.

With Power Copywriting Bundle, you will able to get great success in the business. Their team knows very well what strategy will work best to get more bookings even in off seasons. They will assist you to develop a user-friendly, booking-oriented and powerful website that can attract more eyeballs. The company also has a support team to give you the robust solution for your site related problems. If you have any query or doubt, then you can contact their team anytime. To know more about the package, just check out http://www.websrefresh.com/

About Websrefresh

Founded by Nimesh Dinubhai, Websrefresh is the only company in Phoenix, Arizona offering web services to the hotel industry. It offers a range of services, for instance, Web development, Mobile Application, Web Designing, Brand positioning, Social Media Optimization, Search Engine Optimization and ORM services.

Contact Information –

Websrefresh

Address: 600 W. Van Buren St. Phoenix AZ 85003, USA

Phone: (602) 644-1779

Website – http://websrefresh.com/