Automated External Defibrillators Market Analysis- Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2025

Competition Insights:

Some of the leading players in the automated external defibrillators market are, Defibtech, LLC. (acquired by Nihon Kohden Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiac Science Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation), Physio-Control, Inc. (acquired by Stryker Corporation), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Industry Trend Analysis

The global Automated External Defibrillators Market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable, lightweight electronic instrument that automatically diagnoses cardiac arrhythmia and delivers an electric shock to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population around the world. Moreover, technological advancements in medical devices have enabled development of advanced external defibrillators leading to favorable adoption of these devices. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or are suffering from the after effects of stroke in America. Moreover, every year, an estimated 790,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks. Such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will largely contribute to the growth of automated external defibrillators market over coming years. However, factors such as lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global automated external defibrillators market in 2016 owing to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region along with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the American Heart Association, 580,000 new cases of heart attack are reported annually in the U.S., whereas, recurring attacks amount to 210,000 cases. This high prevalence of heart attacks is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific external defibrillators market is expected to witness fastest growth in the analysis period owing to increasing awareness related to cardiovascular diseases and presence of highly unmet medical needs.

Request to Get Exclusive Sample Copy At:

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC07179

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Semi-automated External Defibrillators

By End User:

Hospitals

Prehospitals

Alternative Care Market

Public Access Market

Other End Users

Automated External Defibrillators Market – Product Outlook

On the basis of technology, the automated external defibrillators market is segmented into semi-automated external defibrillators and fully automated external defibrillators. Fully automated external defibrillators are designed to deliver a shock automatically, if needed, eliminating the need for the user to push the button to deliver the shock. This can make the rescue attempt easier and result in quick delivery of life saving therapy to a patient encountering sudden cardiac arrest. Semi-automated external defibrillators are usually used in hospitals and pre-hospital settings to be used by healthcare providers and emergency response personnel.

Automated External Defibrillators Market – End-User Outlook

The end-users for automated external defibrillators market consists of hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access, alternate care market and other end users. Fully automated external defibrillators are usually used for public access and are installed at public places in order to deliver defibrillation therapy to people experiencing sudden cardiac arrests. These systems are easy to operate, which makes them effective to be installed at public places. Survivors of heart attacks have a heart risk of encountering sudden cardiac arrests. As a result, automated external defibrillators can be efficiently used by these patients themselves to counter any emergency situation.

Market Opportunities

Emerging markets are expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities for the automated external defibrillators market during coming few years as awareness related to cardiovascular diseases is increasing along with the disposable income in these countries. With increasing adoption of fully automated external defibrillator systems at public places in developed nations, the market will witness an increase in demand for these systems during the forecast period.

To Discuss Any Question About Report You Can Click On

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC07179

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Overview of Present Business Trend Of Our Research Report –

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automated External Defibrillators Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

List of Tables

Table 1.Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Product ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Semi-automated External Defibrillators, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, By End User ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Hospitals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Prehospitals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Alternative Care Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Public Access Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Other End Users Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 10.Automated External Defibrillators Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

To Check an Any Discount Offers of Report, Please Click On The Link @

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC07179

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com