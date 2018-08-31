Canned Food Market Report By Market Data Forecast 2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Canned Food Market was valued at USD 96.65 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 116.46 Billion at pace of 3.8% CAGR.

Canned foods are known as processed food which is considered as a better source for nutrients and protects the food from getting damaged while transportation. Canned food helps in preserving the quality of food and also increases the life of the food products. Canned foods are used in preserving meat, fruits and vegetables which are packed into metal containers. Canned foods are safe to consume, easy to use and transport as they are available in different shapes, styles and shapes.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Canned Food market is driven due to factors like rising demand for packaged & processed foods, increasing availability of various convenient food options like ready to heat, ready to serve, and ready to eat, recyclable and reusable capacities of cans, rising demand for milk-based products. In addition, growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes across the globe and advancement of technologies in packaging systems, introduction of new packaging systems like eco-friendly containers are expected to drive the market. However, high cost of metals, availability of alternative packaging solutions, and introduction of polyethylene terephthalate are the major restraining factors which is expected to affect the global canned food packaging market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Canned Food market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global canned food market followed by Europe due to growing consumption of canned food products, advancements in the packaging technology, increasing consumption of canned beverages, and presence of a large number of food industries in this region. Asia-Pacific regions like India, China and Japan are rapidly growing due to easy availability of raw materials, rising disposable incomes, increasing investments for packaging industries are expected to contribute high growth rate for canned food market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Canned Food market are B&G Food Holdings Corporation, Bolton Group International, La Doria, Campbell Soup, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Nestle, Zanlako , CECAB Grou, Princes Limited, Bonduelle, Dole Food Company Inc., DelMonte Pacific Ltd., ConAgra Foods Inc, and H.J. Heinz Company.

