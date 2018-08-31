Ischemic Heart Disease Treatment Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2025

Ischemic heart disease blocks blood supply to the heart. It is also known as coronary artery disease. Blood vessels get blocked or narrowed due to cholesterol deposition on the walls. This decreases nutrients and oxygen supply to heart muscles, which is important for appropriate functioning of the heart. This results in a part of the heart being rapidly run down of its blood supply and causes death of heart tissues. This leads to heart attack.

Heart is a pump that supplies oxygenated blood to the body or various organs. A less efficient heart directly disturbs the oxygen supply to the vital organs such as liver, kidney, and brain. This leads to death of tissues of these organs and eventual failure. Ischemic heart disease is one of the major causes of death in various countries. Major risk factors for ischemic heart disease are cholesterol levels, smoking, and diabetes mellitus. Moreover, persons with hypercholesterolemia have higher chance to develop the disease. Hypertension and stress are also major factors for development of ischemic heart disease. Genetic and hereditary factors are responsible for the disease.

Symptoms of ischemic heart disease is visible. These include acute chest pain related to unstable angina, angina pectoris, myocardial infraction, or acute coronary syndrome. Other symptoms include heart failure -struggle in breathing due to weakness of the heart muscle. Many people may have ischemic attacks without knowing it. People have ischemic attack without pain, known as silent ischemia. People may have heart attack without prior warning.

People who have angina may also have undiagnosed episode of silent ischemia. In addition, people with diabetes or people who had previous heart attacks are at high risk of developing silent ischemia. Ischemic heart disease can be prevented by avoiding stress, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and fatty diet, as these are the major causes of ischemic heart diseases. Additionally, avoiding foods with high saturated fats in essential to decrease level of lipid in the blood stream and to stop arteriosclerosis. Regular exercise is also important to reduce the risk of ischemic heart disease. Hypertension and cholesterol should be under control with appropriate treatment.

Ischemic heart disease is treated with various drugs such as aspirin, statins, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, and organic nitrates. Increasing alcohol consumption & smoking and unhealthy lifestyle are the major factors fueling the growth of the ischemic heart disease treatment market. Rising obese and geriatric population also boosts market growth. However, high treatment cost and uncertainty in reimbursement are the major restraints of the ischemic heart disease treatment market.

The global ischemic heart disease treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, region, and end-user. In terms of treatment, the market has been classified into drugs and other treatments. The drugs segment has been sub-segmented based on drug class into NSAID, statins, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, organic nitrates, and others. In terms of region, the global ischemic heart disease treatment market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Americas dominated the global market due to advanced lifestyle, consumption of fatty foods, and high obese & geriatric population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate, driven by rapidly developing economies such as China and India.

Key market players operating in the global ischemic heart disease treatment market are Abbott Vascular, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

