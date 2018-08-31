Number of Clinics Singapore, Major Companies Medical Devices Market Singapore-Ken Research

The report titled “Singapore Healthcare Market Forecast to 2022 – by Type of Clinics (Medical and Dental), by Hospitals (Private, Public and Not-for-Profit), by Prescription and OTC Drugs, by type of Medical Devices (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Aids, Orthopedics & Prosthetics, Dental Products and Others)” provides information on market size for Singapore hospital, pharmaceutical, pharmacy retail, clinics, Contract Research Organization and medical devices. The report covers aspects such as, hospital market segment (by public, private & not-for-profit hospitals, by Inpatient & Outpatient and by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals), pharmaceutical market segment (by Prescription & OTC Drugs, by Patented & Generic Drugs), pharmacy retail market segment (by drugs & private label goods and by region), CRO market segmentation (by Therapeutic Class & by Clinical Trial Phase) and medical device market segment (by type of medical device, and by end user), competitive landscape of major players in the Singapore clinics market, hospital market, pharmaceutical market, pharmacy retail market, clinical laboratory market, CRO market and medical devices market and covering competitive landscape of major healthcare institutions including Singapore Medical group, Q&M Dental Group, Singapore General Hospital, Ferrer Park, Changi General Hospital, GSK, Singapore, Beacon pharmaceuticals, Guardian Pharmacy, Unity Pharmacy, Singapore Clinical Research Institute, QT Vascular, Biosensors International, National Healthcare Group Diagnostics, Innovative Diagnostics and Radlink. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Singapore Healthcare Market Overview

Singapore has one of the best health infrastructures in the world. The population is ageing and medical tourism will drive the demand for healthcare services in Singapore in the near future. Most of the expensive tertiary care services are provided by public hospitals at affordable rates. This is supported by the implementation of MediShield Life which is the National Health Insurance Scheme. Primary healthcare services are mostly provided by private sector practitioners and some by government polyclinics operating under MOH. Public hospitals and specialty centers engage in clinical research.

Market Segmentation

Singapore Hospital Market

Singapore hospitals market increased at a declining rate during 2012-2017. Macro trends positively affecting the hospital market include ageing population, rising chronic disease prevalence, escalating healthcare needs and increasing complexity of care needs.

Revenue from outpatients have accounted for the major share in Singapore hospital market in 2017 followed by revenue generated from inpatient services. This was majorly due to shift in focus towards preventive healthcare services which augmented the revenues from outpatient services.

Acute hospitals have accounted for majority share in the number of hospitals and largest proportion of beds in 2017 followed by Community and psychiatric hospitals.

Singapore Clinics Market

Singapore clinics market increased at a positive CAGR during the review period. The market is at a growing stage with major clinic groups undertaking inorganic methods of expansion and widening their service portfolio.

Medical clinics have accounted for the largest share in the overall revenue generated by clinics in Singapore in 2017. This is majorly driven by organic and inorganic expansion of large players and adoption of asset light model. Other major types of clinics include dental clinics.

The central region of Singapore has accounted for the largest number of the clinics in Singapore in 2017 driven by high population, and greater connectivity with other parts of Singapore. The north region has registered robust concentration of number of clinics in Singapore in 2017. Within this region, Woodlands and Yishun have most number of clinics offering dental and family medicine. This is followed by east region, west region and south region.

Singapore Pharmaceutical Market

Singapore Pharmaceutical market can be characterized by the presence of best-in-class infrastructure, integrated and advanced hubs for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and access to regional markets and skilled workforce. Singapore Pharmaceutical market has registered an increase in the revenue at a positive CAGR during 2012-2017.

Prescription drugs have accounted for the largest share in the revenue in Singapore pharmaceutical market in 2017 driven by new brands, high prices for existing drugs and fewer patent expiries. OTC drugs have accounted for the remaining share of the revenue owing to rise in trend of self-medication in Singapore.

Patented drugs have accounted for largest share in the revenue in Singapore prescription drugs market in 2017. Generic drugs have accounted for the remaining share of the revenue.

Singapore Pharmacy Retail Market

Singapore pharmacy retail market revenue has escalated at a positive CAGR during 2012-2017.

Private Label Goods have registered the largest share in the revenue share in Singapore pharmacy retail market 2017. Drugs have accounted for the remaining share in 2017. The sale of prescription drug in Singapore is not high as the doctor is allowed to sell those drugs at cheaper costs.

Central Region has accounted for the largest number of the pharmacies in Singapore in 2017 due to the presence of large number of hospitals and clinics and supported by high population. This is followed by north, east, west and south Singapore.

Singapore Medical Device Market

Singapore Medical device market is in the growing stage with rise in number of foreign players.

Medical Consumables have accounted for the largest share in the revenue generated by medical device market in Singapore in 2017. This is followed by diagnostic imaging products, patient’s aids, orthopedic & prosthetics, dental products. Others include Point of Care Testing devices, radiation oncology devices, therapy system and testing and measurement systems.

Ministry of Health which controls most of the hospitals and significant proportion of the clinics in Singapore has accounted for largest share in the revenue generated by medical devices in Singapore in 2017. Other healthcare institutions such as private hospitals and clinical laboratories have accounted for the remaining share.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

• Singapore Clinics, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Medical Devices, and CRO Market Size, 2012-2017

• Singapore Hospitals Market Segmentation (by Public, Private Hospital & Not-for-Profit Hospital, by Inpatient & Outpatient, by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals)

• Singapore Clinics Market Segmentation (By Type Of Clinic And By Region)

• Singapore Medical Device Market Segmentation (By Type Of Medical Device, And By End User)

• Singapore Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation (by Prescription & OTC Drugs, by Patented & Generic Drugs)

• Singapore Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation (by Drugs & Private Label Goods and By Region)

• Singapore Clinics, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Medical Devices, and CRO Market Competitive Landscape

• Singapore Clinics, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Medical Devices, and CRO Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

• Analyst Recommendations

For more information about the publication, refer to below link:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/singapore-healthcare-market/154981-91.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/saudi-arabia-healthcare-market-research-report/1106-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/uae-healthcare-market-report/37505-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/qatar-healthcare-market-report/99730-91.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249