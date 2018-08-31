Oil Free Air Compressor Market Estimated To Reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global oil free air compressor market is anticipated to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2026. Owing to the growing focus upon energy efficient compressors that provide cost advantage, with lower installation and maintenance costs, the oil free air compressor market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Oil free compressors provide high quality and contamination free air for critical environments. Such requirements are majorly in the pharma, healthcare, food & beverage and semiconductor industries. Increasing implementation of these oil free compressors in these industries are pushing the market. Along with this, governments of many countries are coming up with strict regulations and policies on energy conservation and environmental protection which are also anticipated to boost growth in this market. These compressors also provide increased flexibility and can be modified towards end-user requirements for the provision of enhanced service offerings. This is presumed to drive the oil free compressor market over the forecast years.

The rotary screw air compressors held a considerable revenue share in 2017 inferable from their expanded implementation in heavy industrial end-uses and are anticipated to maintain their growth during the forecast period. The centrifugal compressor segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast years, which is fundamentally attributed to the developing utilization in non-mechanical applications. Air compressors are intensely utilized as a part of manufacturing applications. A huge demand from the food & beverage sector, attributable to the compulsory health and safety mandates, is presumed to drive the oil free air compressors market over the forecast time frame.

