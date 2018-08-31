Polar King International, Inc. will be Demonstrating Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show September 6-8

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The convention, co-located with Healthy Food Expo Florida, takes place September 6-8 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Dan Parsenow and Brian Markham will be attending the 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The event, co-located with the Healthy Food Expo Florida, runs from September 6-8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 1601, with company representatives providing product demonstrations and information.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show is a 3-day event that brings together foodservice operators throughout the state of Florida. Representatives include independent restaurant owners, QSR and quick-serve establishment operators; caterers, bakers, chefs, and others from across all segments and concepts. The 2018 show will feature design and décor seminars as well as extensive information regarding upcoming menu trends.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 18-0516.05. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 1601.

Contact

Polar King International, Inc.

(888)-647-8231

Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com

Website: www.polarking.com/

Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational

A PR BY 1888pressrelease