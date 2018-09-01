Being Indian Doctor !BLESSING OR CURSE…?

More Than 26 Suicides Of Young Medical Students And Resident Doctors In A Short Span ,Pan India Clearly A Signal Of Ongoing Man Made Disaster…….an analysis .

Doctors ,a noble profession have highest rate of the suicide among all the professions worldwide.now developping countries like India are facing these incidences in a huge number which require a comprehensive approach and methodological steps to intervene at time .

Althogh suicide is the product of ongoing illness like depressions and many other socio-economic factors but due to rapid transforming phase in every sector we are compromising our youth power in suicide cases.suicide can be a preventable cause of death if adequet measures we could take before time.because life is precious and To live is the fundamental right of human being.

Identification of the problem is the major part of solution.Recent advancements of suicidal cases among medical students and doctors are mulifactorial in origin but thes are not as difficult that any civilised society and competent govt can not take on such vital issue.But problem lie in the attitude and prospective ,we have for the word ‘suicide’.In medical field ,apparent cause of suicide is the depression as studies in various reports.Root cause lie in the pattern of medical education system and working atmosphere.

Freshers join this field with high hopes and immense respect towards the profession.Medical students like any other students do have their desires and dreams they seek their future in this eminent field with full of youth like a ball of energy which destined for their outcome irrespective of channelisation .If system respect and utilise its energy and creativity then youth can write a splendid history on the contrary if system fails to channelise this ,society loose an upcoming healer which lead to loss of public health.

List of Medical students who committed suicide ,reveal the basic cause of these suicide ,was burn out ,frustation and lack of competency in this very competitive field .Somehow medical education system is failing to address that medical students do have psychological stress.A new significant cause is added in many cases is financial cause.Many medical students belongs to middle class status ,are joining medical cousres in such a huge ammount of fees which is not only irrational but also becoming lethal in the form of economic slavery of students.in extreme cases students are choosing suicide rather than to fight.Many suicide notes reveal this shameful truth. I am sure,our system has added one more preventable cause of death that is uncontrolled privatisation of medical education sector.In india,becoming a doctor is the most commonest dream of middle and lower class families for their kins.Every year majority of bright students leave their homes to fulfil their dreams.Few conquer this world and rest leave their efforts because of such a hapharzard system which doesn’t allow creativity to fly up in the high.

This war doesn’t end here ,becoming graduate in medical field is not a breakthrough.it is just a license to buy lot of hurdles free of cost.Yes! after graduation,professional degree what you can expect from the system more.You thrive for further academics ,job security and safe working place.Unfortunately you lack all of three in indian health care system.On the other side being graduate doctor now you are responsible for every single unwanted problem in the fraternity which does not require you in the system but require yours accountability toward system without providing any sort of infrastructure.You were be told many times that India is running short of specialists still you have to pay those crosre bucks to get that post graduation seats to serve for the citizens of india because your nation require specialists otherwise you have to sustain with your MBBS degree which hardly allow you to get any job here except private practice and beauty of this profession you have to establish this practice on your guts in the adverse atmoshphere of prejudiced public,media and quack policy makers who are ready to judge your practice as a criminal behaviour after the implementation of CPA.Till now you don’t know your position in the society whether you are a trader or businessman but patients are customers as per CPA.

In such a hostile atmosphere where young doctors choose to work in govt sector as resident doctors ,you are exposed to face any assault from the public because public understand only rights of patients and responsibility of doctors.viceversa do exist in the law of this country but nobody including policy makers do have concern to aware citizens for responsibilities of patients and rights of doctors.Even your senior faculty has forgotten young doctors as a part of the system .they act ;like they are the system youth are just a skilled labour.Many suicide notes has explained that how senior faculties and administrations has persistently humilated those young doctors who committed suicide under this level of exploitation where saviors was the predators.

As per recent study done in PGIMER rohtak ,30% young doctors are facing depression and 17 % shown their suicidal ideation because of aggragated effect of long working hours,repeated night shift,lack of doctors,deprivation for leaves,lot of accountabilities without provision of basic infrastructure and lack of empathy in seniors and administration towards young doctors who are facing these odds when they deserve safe working place,joyful time with family and friends ,adequet opportunities to grow their future academic prospectives,job security and decent incentives to sustain with their responsibilties in this Money Age where everyone want to buy good health but nobody invest for good health.

Medical field has become like a sea where you know big fish are your predators still you have to conquer the sea, being small fish.

The generation who ignore the rights of their youth gonna to extinct sooner or later…

Dr. Ankit Om

Chairman

United RDA india