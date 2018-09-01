Will Vodafone Idea merger affects its Customers?

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have officially completed their merger to create the biggest entity in the Indian telecom industry to take on the other telecom leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel, have assembled the most subscribers and the biggest revenue. On this big day, the Chairman of the Vodafone Idea Ltd. Kumar Mangalam Birla stated that “Today we have created India’s leading telecom operator… As Vodafone Idea, we are partnering in this initiative by building a formidable company of international repute, scale and standards”.

Now as a single entity – Vodafone Idea Ltd. the company has 408 million active subscribers and 32.2 per cent of market share in the stock market. This is the largest merger in this sector which leaves many major private telecoms to battle out for subscribers. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balesh Sharma will lead Vodafone Idea in the future. According to him, the company has full resources to ensure sustainable customer choice and initiate new technologies.

However, both companies (brands) will continue to operate separately for the time being. From mobile phone recharges to payment of bills, both will continue as individual brands on the public front. The old domains are still functioning. But, both brands have become one and welcoming customers as India’s leading telecom network. According to Balesh Sharma, the company is fully committed to providing an excellent experience to it’s both retail and enterprise customers. The company will fulfil their needs via new technologies, services, solutions, and products.

The customers who are associated with Vodafone or Idea are going to benefit a lot from this merger.

1. For starters, the biggest advantage is of the more robust ecosystem of cellular towers. Means, the customers will get better coverage than before. The company claims that it has become the largest voice network with over 200,000 unique GSM sites has 235,000 km of fibre to cover over 1.2 billion Indians.

2. With this merger, the digital services will be improved which include Voice, Mobile payments, High speed and secured leased lines, Data, MIMO, and cloud services.

3. With the merger, the company has enough resources and technologyy to compete with other telecom providers. In fact, as a single entity, the Vodafone Idea Ltd. will be able to counter the aggressive offers of Reliance Jio.