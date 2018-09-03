Leak Detector Market Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

A New pervasive Research Report Added Leak Detector Market – 2018 which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details Published By Crystal Market Research. This Worldwide Market report gives the points of interest identified with a basic outline, improvement status, innovative progressions, industry strength and market elements

Competition Insights:

The major strategies implemented by the leading players in the market are agreements, partnerships, and contracts. The leading players in the market are Siemens, Honeywell International Inc, FLIR Systems, PSI AG and KROHNE Messtechnik.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Leak Detector Market was worth USD 1.98 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.98 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.85% during the forecast period. Leak detector is an electronic device that is used to detect and identify the leakage of oil and gas. These devices are used in homes, commercial complexes, and factories, as security frameworks to detect the leakage and reveal the alarming circumstance to end-users in like manner keeping in mind the end goal to avert any unsafe condition. These indicators sense the gas or oil spilled and produces a signal to make legitimate move. Presently, in enterprises, leak detectors are fitted with a sound caution to clear the zone if there should be an occurrence of poisonous gas or oil leakage.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016 North America represented the biggest share of the global leak detection market for oil and gas. The increasing oil and gas production in Canada and United States is fuelling the amount of pipeline infrastructure projects in North America, thereby boosting the development of the leak detection market for oil and gas in this region. Also, strict government regulations in the United States to adopt leak detection systems in oil and gas pipelines are the boosting market development in North America.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Downstream

Midstream

Upstream

By Technology:

External Leak Detection

Internal Leak Detection

Others

By Application:

Thermal Power Plants

Water Treatment Plants

Oil & Gas Refineries

Chemical Plants

Others

Drivers and Restraints

The leak detector market is driven by the expansion in investment in off-shore resources of energy and rising demand to execute appropriate leak detection among industries to maintain a strategic distance from potential accidents and disaster and quick development of oil and gas industry. Additionally, the demand for suitable leak detection systems to stay away from potential accidents and disaster is expanding, which additionally bolsters the market development. However, retrofitting of some leak detection systems blocks the market development. In addition, increased interest in offshore energy options and stringent government safety control are foreseen to give new opportunities to the market.

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4. Leak Detector Market, By Technology

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Leak Detector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2017)

4.2.1. Global Leak Detector Sales and Sales Share by Technology (2014-2017)

4.2.2. Global Leak Detector Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2017)

4.3. Leak Detector Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

4.4. Internal Leak Detection

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5. External Leak Detection

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.6. Other Leak Detectors

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

