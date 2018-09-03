Report Explores the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Deep Learning Chipset Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Deep Learning Chipset. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Deep Learning Chipset Market by type (graphics processing units, central processing units, application specific integrated circuits, field programmable gate arrays and others) through main geographies in the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Deep Learning Chipset Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market are Google Inc., Qualcomm, IBM Corporation, CEVA Inc., Xilinx, Teradeep Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Graphcore, NVIDIA Corporation and Microsoft Corporation. According to report the global deep learning chipset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Machine learning chip is a multi-processor chip, that has the ability to learn, reason, and self-correct its algorithm without being clearly programed .The deep learning chipsets includes CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, SoC Accelerators, and other chipsets. They are used in the wide range of applications such as robotics, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others owing to its enhanced efficiency and durability.

Increased adoption of cloud based technology and deep learning usage in big data analytics are the factors driving the growth of the deep learning chipset market. In addition, Invention of a related computer chip, which is known as GPU. A single-chip processor creates lighting effects and transforms objects every time a 3D scene is redrawn or graphic processing unit is turning out to be very meaningful and effective when it is being applied to types of calculations required for neural nets. This in turn is fuelling the growth of the deep learning chipset market. However, low awareness of chipset besides CPU is likely to hamper the growth of the deep learning chipset market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) and increase in demand for automated devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the deep learning chipset market. On the other hand, Organizations are utilizing deep learning neural networks to remove valuable perceptions from huge amounts of data for providing innovative products and improving customer experience thereby, increasing revenue opportunities.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the deep learning chipset owing to the increase in demand for semiconductor devices and automated devices market followed by Asia Pacific. However, the emerging economies of Japan, China, and India are expected to turn Asia Pacific into the leading region in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market for deep learning in Asia Pacific regions is not only growing for the electronics products such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs, but also medical and automotive products. China and India are anticipated to drive the global deep learning market owing to the High economic growth witnessed.

Segment Covered

The report on global deep learning chipset market covers segments such as, type, compute capacity and end-users. On the basis of type the global deep learning chipset market is categorized into graphics processing units, central processing units, application specific integrated circuits, field programmable gate arrays and others. On the basis of compute capacity the global deep learning chipset market is categorized into low (<1tflops) and high (>1tflops). On the basis of end-users the global deep learning chipset market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defense and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global deep learning chipset market such as, Google Inc., Qualcomm, IBM Corporation, CEVA Inc., Xilinx, Teradeep Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Graphcore, NVIDIA Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global deep learning chipset market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of deep learning chipset market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the deep learning chipset market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the deep learning chipset market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

