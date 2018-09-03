Wound Closure Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

A New pervasive Research Report Added Wound Closure Market By Product and Application – 2025 which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details Published By Crystal Market Research. This Worldwide Market report gives the points of interest identified with a basic outline, improvement status, innovative progressions, industry strength and market elements

Competition Insights:

Some of the key players in the global wound closure market are, Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, Baxter International Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, CryoLife, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc. (acquired by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation) and BSN medical GmbH (acquired by SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ)).

Request to Get Exclusive Sample Copy At:

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06136

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, North America held a major share of the global wound closure market due to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures performed every year is also expected to contribute the growth of North American Wound closure market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific wound closure market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to prevalence of unmet medical needs in emerging economies such as India and China and increasing focus on development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global wound closure market is expected to be around $15 billion by 2025. Some of the key driving factors for the market growth are, effectiveness of advanced wound closure products in enabling faster healing of chronic wounds, rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the world and increasing demand for minimally invasive wound closure procedures. According to a 2016 study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is projected that 1 to 2% of the population in developed countries will experience a chronic wound in their lifetime. The study further states that around 6.5 million patients in the U.S. are affected with chronic wounds every year. With such high prevalence of chronic wounds, the demand for wound closure products is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period. However, high cost of wound closure products can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Wound Closure Market – Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Haemostatic and sealing agents are used to prevent excess blood loss during surgical repair procedures. Hemostasis refers to the formation of blood clot at the site of injury. Hemostatic agents prevent excess flow of blood either mechanically or by augmenting the coagulation cascade. Topical tissue adhesives also known as skin adhesives are effective in many skin wounds/cuts. They consist of liquid cyanoacrylate monomers that form long chains after polymerization to seal the wound edges. They are generally used to treat superficial skin wounds.

Wound Closure Market – Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of applications, the global wound closure market is broadly segmented into chronic and acute wound care. Increase in the number of traumatic wounds and road accidents will favorably contribute to the growth of acute wound care segment over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population around the world and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes has been majorly responsible for the increase in number of cases of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers in recent years.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Hemostatic and Sealing Agents

Fibrin Sealant

Surgical Sealant

Gelatin-based Sealant

Human Fibrinogen and Thrombin Fleece

Topical Tissue Adhesive

Wound Closure Devices

Mechanical Stapling Devices

Ligating Clips

Wound Closure Strips

By Application:

Chronic Wound Care

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wound Care

Surgical Wounds

Burns & Trauma

To Discuss Any Question About Report You Can Click On

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC06136

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Future Business Trend of Our Research Report –

The Global market value of wound closure related clinical practices has grown in the recent years and is expected to grow at a significant Cumulative Average Growth Rate (CAGR) percent, as divulged by various market analysis reports.

The market is heavily driven by the frequency of injuries. The demand for combination dressings has been promoted by the, need for substitution of traditional ineffective wound closure procedures. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the growing demand for fast healing techniques and less surgical procedure requiring methodologies.

Hemostat is one of the wound closure products finding its prominent place in the market of wound closure treatment procedures. The usage of surgical staples for the treatment procedures of wound closure, has found significant space in the market growth as well.

The traditionally rampant suture shows no growth whatsoever; but however with no relative decline in the current market status. Factors encompassing irritation, redness of skin and heat inflammation could potentially restrain the market growth rate.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

To Check an Any Discount Offers of Report, Please Click On The Link @

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC06136

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com