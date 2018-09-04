AngelSaves: Designer Thony Anyiams: Emergency Road Side Assistance Device (ERSAD)

AngelSaves is an Emergency Road Side Assistance Device (ERSAD) when on display will attract help quicker to the distress motorist either by motorist stopping to render help, or call for assistance for the distress driver.

Bladensburg, MD – Famed Nigerian-American fashion designer and author Thony C. Anyiam new invention AngelSaves (US#15/276800) is an assistance summoning aid with message; “NEED HELP” or “I NEED HELP” or “NEED ASSISTANCE” when on display will attract help to the distress motorist either by stopping to render help or call for assistance. The device- Emergency Road Side Aid Device (ERSAD) when on display will make it easier for the distress motorist to be located from ground level, and from the air via the flashing beacon light.

There are three versions of the invention AngelSaves: Laminated Vinyl Banner, “L” Shape Roof Top device, and Rectangular Shape Roof Top device with flashing beacon light. Laminated Vinyl Banner. The highly reflective laminated banner can be displayed on the front or side of the windshield of the distressed vehicle. While on display the assistance summoning message “Need Help” or “I Need Help” can be viewed by on coming vehicles from either direction of the road. The banner is secured inside the vehicle windshield with suction cups making it secured from wind from nature or passing vehicles. Roof Top device with beacon Light. The Roof Top device is self- battery powered device, and uses two AA battery. The device has a flashing beacon light, when switched on will draw attention to the distressed driver both from ground level and the air. With the on/off switch turned on the assistance summoning message ‘Need Help’ will be on display for motorists coming from both sides of the road be able to see the distress driver.

Roof Top “L” Shape device. The roof top “L “shape device with optional off and on light switch when turned on will displays the assistance summoning message “NEED HELP” or “NEED ASSISTANCE” visible to on coming motorists from either direction. The L shape device assistance summoning message is made in highly reflective film that is visible during the day or night. The idea for the invention was a personal experience by the inventor on a cold winter in February in Arlington Virginia. USA

The inventor, and chief creative director Thony C Anyiam of Anyiams Creations International is known in the fashion industry for his creative and innovative designs, and the pioneer of modern Afrocentric bridal designs and men’s wear line. He also authored a style and information wedding book; Jumping the broom is Style, A collection of style and information for the entire wedding party (ISBN-13: 978-1425986384)

Mr. Anyiams notable creations include a line of African inspired mens and female line, and nations flag neckties and scarves with important dates and information of the country. He is also the inventor of Thermoa Smart watch. Thony Anyiams creations have been featured worldwide on the Internet, print and broadcast media. You can see his exquisite extensive collection on-line at www.anyiams.com He designs under the label: Thony Anyiam, and Anyiams.

