Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket Market 2018

Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023.

Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Report Research Report, by Cleaner (Brake, Carburetor, Engine Flush), Degreaser (Engine, Exhaust, Transmission), Type (Water, Solvent Based), Supply (Aerosol Can, Spray Bottle), Vehicle Type, Region -Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

The automotive cleaners and degreasers are used primarily to dissolve and remove impurities and unwanted materials and sticky substances such as the grease and oil, as also dirt and other impurities from automotive components made of aluminum, steel, copper, magnesium, plastic, rubber surfaces of the vehicle. Several factors aid to the growth of the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket. Globally, the automotive customers are interested in prolonging the life of their automobiles. The global vehicular traffic is on the rise and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Also, the demand for improved engine efficiency and fuel performance is rising. The global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket is expected to expand with a CAGR of approx. 6% (2017 to 2023).

Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market by Segmentation:

On the basis of the cleaner, the most widely used application is in the case of the carburetor and the engine flush. Maximum dirt and dust get accumulated on the external surface of the engine due to getting subjected to constant heat and oil. The carburetor, handles the air-fuel mixture practically all the time, causing its inner surface to get rough and sticky. On the basis of degreaser, it is the most frequently used in and around the transmission and exhaust area. These two components are exposed to maximum exhaust and waste gases as well as they are exposed to excess heat requiring constant scrubbing action. On the basis of the type, the solvent based segemnt is the most widely used, since they are the most effective in scrubbing and scavenging the automobile component of the dirt and impurities. On the basis of the supply, aerosol cans are more effective since the solvent used for cleaning easily mixes in the air causing quick and effective dirt removal compared to the stand-alone spray bottle.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America market is leading the global automobile sales for a long time. The people in this region are known to maintain their private vehicles irrespective of the maintenance cost involved. The average age of newly purchased vehicle in the U.S. has increased from 10 years to 12 years. Thus, to maintain the upkeep of the vehicle, appropriate cleaning and maintenance products will be used, which lead to consistent rise in the cleaner – degreaser market. The Europe market is known for high-end vehicles requiring considerable effort and invest for maintenance. The Asia Pacific market is known to be the future global automotive headquarters with countries like India and China playing a major role in automotive production and sales. All these reasons point to the cleaner & degreaser market’s substantial growth in the near future.

Key Players

The key players in automotive cleaner & degreaser market are BASF SE (Germany), The 3M Company (U.S.), WD-40 (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany). The Würth Group (Germany), Zep Inc. (U.S.), The Penray Companies, Inc. (U.S.), The Radiator Company (U.S.), and ABRO Industries, Inc. (U.S.) are among the others.

The report for Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

