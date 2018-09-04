Logistics and Warehousing Market Philippines, Seaport Operations in Philippines Logistics ,Airport Operations in Philippines Logistics ,Freight Forwarding Market in Philippines : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Balikbayan Box Segment” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy six year CAGR of 8.8% in terms of revenue in the Philippines logistics and warehousing market in the upcoming years till the year ending 2023E.

August 2018 |Key Takeaway from Ken Research Report titled, Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023The growth of e-commerce industry, increasing penetration of international and domestic players and growing industrialization has positively affected the growth of express delivery in the country

Rapid globalization and growth of industrial sectors that require time bound deliveries of parcels and goods have severely contributed towards the growth of express delivery and logistics market for both domestic and international shipments in the Philippines. Philippines express logistics sector has majorly utilized two modes of transportation, namely, air and road networks. In the year 2017, air express logistics registered majority of the revenue share of the express delivery market. The availability of a large network of land transport along with paved national roads has propelled the road express delivery network. On the other hand, Air express dominated the category due to increasing demand for same-day and next-day delivery coupled with growing competition among major players for providing better services.

Major Players such as DHL, FedEx, TNT Express and UPS have dominated the international express delivery market during the year 2017. Along with offering international shipments, these companies also provide services such as custom clearance, cargo consolidation and preparation of export documentation. The rising export of commodities such as semi-conductors, apparels, mineral ores, nickel ores, petroleum products and iron ores has significantly driven the logistics market in the Philippines.

The growth of logistics industry has a very high positive correlation with the world trade scenario. The companies have been introducing mechanization, IOT, robotics and other technologies to provide better services to the customers and gain a competitive edge over other players in the industry. Express delivery companies, which provide time defined shipments with tracking technology to meet business requirements, have witnessed a cyclical change in market conditions which depend upon global trade and economic growth conditions

Key Segments Covered

Logistics and Warehousing Market

• By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Value Added Services)

Freight Forwarding

• By Mode of Transport (Road Transport, Air Transport and Water Transport)

• By Major Flow Corridors (Asia, North America, Europe, Middle East and Others)

• By Rented / 3PL and Owned Fleet

• By Delivery Type (Normal Delivery and Express Delivery)

Warehousing

• By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others)

• By International and Domestic Companies

• By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others)

• By Owned and Rented- Domestic Companies

Express Delivery

• By Mode of Transport (Air Express and Road Express)

• By Delivery Type (International Express and Domestic Express)

E-Commerce Logistics

• By Channel (E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies)

• By Time Duration (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery and Others)

• By Area of Delivery (Intracity and Intercity)

• By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others)

3PL Market

• By Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services)

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

• By Seasonal Demand (On-Season and Off-Season)

Key Target Audience

• Warehousing Companies

• Warehousing Contractors

• Warehousing Technology Companies

• Logistics Association

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

• Shipping companies

• Balikbayan Box Companies

• Truck and Light Commercial Vehicle Companies

• E commerce Companies

• Startups in Logistics Market

• Corporations with Extensive Distribution Network

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

• Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies (Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp., Asian Terminals Inc., AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc., Kintetsu World Express, Royal Cargo, ABest Express, Agility, Panalpina, Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd., All Transport Network Logistics (ATN), F2 Logistics, All Systems Logistics (ASL), LF Logistics, Nippon Express, Expeditors)

• Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies (LBC Express, 2GO, PHL Post, JRS Express, Air 21, DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT, Lazada Express, Shopee)

• Balikbayan Box (Jolly B Box, Forex Cargo, Afreight)

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-logistics-warehousing-market-outlook-2023/154992-100.html

