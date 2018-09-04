Polyaluminum Chloride Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2026

The global polyaluminum chloride market is anticipated to reach above the value of US$ 1,080 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, ‘Polyaluminum Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ Polyaluminum chloride is a spectrum of versatile inorganic polymers. It is manufactured in both liquid and powder forms. The product is employed in various applications such as potable water treatment, industrial water treatment, pulp and paper sizing, and decolorization in the textile industry. Polyaluminum chloride offers several advantages such as high stability, low impurities, and less sludge generation.

Government Regulations regarding Clean and Safe Water for Drinking and Industrial Purposes to drive the Polyaluminum Chloride Market

Considering the safety of public health, governments of different countries have formed regulatory bodies to examine drinking water supplied to the public. These bodies primarily focus on water treatment to obtain safe drinking water. Numerous methods are available for treating potable water. Also, unregulated discharge of industrial and domestic contaminants has further driven the need for water treatment. Government regulations on potable water and industrial wastewater treatment have increased the demand for water treatment chemicals. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for polyaluminum chloride in the near future. Moreover, depleting fresh water reserves has generated need for wastewater treatment. The earth’s surface comprises mostly seawater, which is unfit for human consumption. According to the NASA, several freshwater resources are being drained faster than they are being replenished. Demand for fresh or clean water is increasing rapidly in industrial and agricultural sectors. Additionally, accelerated growth of global population and increase in recycling/reuse of limited water resources in developing countries are boosting the water treatment industry. Poor farming practices, unregulated industrialization, and urban poverty have negatively affected water resources worldwide. Major factors contributing to water supply issues in urban areas are high growth of population, lower investments, and low availability of water resources. Thus, companies operating in the field of water treatment are expanding their operations to overcome water-related issues. Governments are also initiating programs to overcome water-related issues.

Easy Availability of Low-cost Water Treatment Chemicals

Alum is a common water treatment chemical used in water treatment plants. It is a readily available coagulant. Its cost is lower -than other water treatment chemicals. Polyaluminum chloride requires a less alkaline environment than alum. However, the cost of the former is twice or thrice that of the latter. This is anticipated to hinder the demand for polyaluminum chloride significantly during the forecast period.

Liquid and Powder are prominent Forms of Polyaluminum Chloride used for Water Treatment Worldwide

Polyaluminum chloride is available in two forms: liquid and powder. Out of these, the powder form segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and revenue. The liquid form is less expensive than the powder form; however, the powder form is easy to carry and it has properties similar to the liquid form. Also, the powder form has long shelf-life and it is easy to store. This is expected to be a key driver for the polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period. Among applications, the potable water treatment segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. Scarcity of fresh water and rise in concerns regarding impurities in drinking water are major factors boosting the demand for polyaluminum chloride in the potable water treatment segment.

Rise in Demand for Drinking Water in Asia Pacific anticipated to drive the Market in the Region

In terms of revenue and volume, Asia Pacific held a significant i.e. more than 30% share of the global polyaluminum chloride market in 2017. Asia Pacific is a densely populated region, due to which the demand for drinking water is high in the region. In addition, rise in industrial activities and implementation of norms regarding water treatment are driving the demand for polyaluminum chloride in the region. China and India constituted more than 60% share of the polyaluminum chloride market in Asia Pacific in 2017. These countries are expected to remain prominent markets for polyaluminum chloride between 2018 and 2026. After Asia Pacific, Europe and North America were major markets for polyaluminum chloride in 2017.

