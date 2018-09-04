The Global FLEXIBLE LCP Antenna market to accelerate with the growing investments in the electronic devices

Flexible LCP antenna Market Overview:

The developing number of novelties and R&D programs through the polymer space have had a deep impact on liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market size. Pertaining to the inert and highly water-resistant characteristics of LCP, it is prominently used for electronics packaging, encapsulation of electronics components, and as a base material for neural prosthetic devices on big scale.

These benefits FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA Market has supported its industry size to cross USD 400 million in 2017. Considering its benefits, leading electronics equipment manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development activities to boost the performance of electronic devices. For instance, the U.S. based smartphone manufacturer, Apple has upgraded its iPhone models with liquid crystal antennas that would help improve the transmission speed of LTE data. Additionally, FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA is one of the 3D quantum liquid crystals, which has been touted to transform the future of computers, owing to its high speed, compatibility with a micro-fabrication process, and flexibility. By adding to this, currently, FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA has become one of the major components in aerospace and automotive applications, where high heat deflection is essential, pertaining to its properties such as abrasion resistance, lower coefficient of thermal expansion, and high mechanical strength, which would further drive FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA industry size.

Drivers and Restraints:

FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA’s several benefits stand to be one of the key driving forces of the market growth. On these grounds, many research institutes are taking initiatives to improve the applicability of material for space applications. In recent times, the Earth Science Technology Office of NASA provided funding to various researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology to evaluate FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA material electronics applications in space – a research project that would have significant impact on liquid crystal polymer industry share. FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA can be combined in numerous electronics circuits, as it is ultra-thin, can even be molded in any shape (like a plastic bag), and performs well in critical temperatures and intense radiation. One of the senior research engineers at Glenn Research Center of NASA has added that on the grounds of its properties, FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA has substituted other conventional materials for manufacturing circuit boards and antennas in high-frequency applications.

Geographic Segmentation:

On the basis of geography, North America has been dominating the Global Flexible FLEXIBLE LCP ANTENNA antenna Market, followed by Europe.

Key Players:

The main companies of the global market are PolyOne Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Solvay Inc., Kuraray, Toray International, Rogers Corporation and other independent local players such as RTP Company, Shanghai PRET Composites, Samsung Fine Chemicals and PolyPlastics Co. Ltd.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

