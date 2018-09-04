Vascular graft Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 4.2 billion by 2025

A Crystal Market Research recently published a brilliant study report on Vascular Graft Market giving out the complete market insights Acknowledging the exponential growth. Vascular grafts are synthetic in nature and are used as a patch for injured or diseased areas of smaller arteries or for replacement of whole parts of heavier arteries such as the aorta in bypass or congenital heart surgeries.
Competition Insights:
Some of the key players operating in the global vascular graft market are Vascutek Ltd., Terumo Medical Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., Cook Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Heart Medical Europe BV and ARTEGRAFT.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:
North America dominated the global vascular graft market in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as presence of advanced healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Furthermore, increasing adoption of technological advanced products to improve patient care followed by research and development of specific tissue engineered vascular grafts will further contribute to the North American market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period due to increase in the number of geriatric people, increase in disposable income of people and increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure.
Brief summary of Vascular Graft Market
Vascular grafts have been favoured by the cardiovascular surgeons worldwide because of their strong biocompatible design.
Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes have increased the market demand for vascular grafts.
The only factors which can restrain the market growth are risk of infection due to diabetes and complicated immune response which can result in amputationor a rupture, etc.
The usual risks of this procedure are haemorrhages or aninfection. After the surgery if none of these complications arise the patient has to recover in the hospital for two days. After being discharged they are often prescribed painkillers and might soon start their normally after one month of recovery avoiding heavy lifting and strenuous work.
Request to Get Exclusive Sample Copy At:
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0634
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The global vascular graft market is expected to be around $4.2 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to number of factors such as increase in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for technologically advanced vascular grafts, and rise in end stage renal disorders. Moreover, rising geriatric population and increase in purchasing power of people will further drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, expensive vascular graft procedures and risk of diabetic infections leading to complications such as amputation and sepsis can hinder the demand for vascular grafts over the forecast period.
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Endovascular stent grafts segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as decrease in the level of physical activity of people, increase in the consumption of junk food, tobacco and alcohol, and increase in utilization of vascular grafts to treat aortic disorders. Hemodialysis access graft segment is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of diabetic patients with kidney related disorders. Bypass graft segment is expected to witness second fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase rate of coronary artery diseases.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Cardiovascular diseases segmented accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as increase in the prevalence of hypertension, coronary artery diseases, aneurysm, and increasing geriatric population with high risk of developing other age related disorders.
Market Segmentation
By Product:
Hemodialysis Access Graft
Peripheral Vascular Graft
Endovascular Stent Graft
Coronary Artery By-pass Graft
By Application:
Cardiovascular Diseases
Coronary Artery Disease
Hypertension
Cardiac Stroke
Cardiac Aneurysm
Kidney Failure
Vascular Occlusion
Aneurysm
By Raw Material:
Polytetrafluoroethylene based Vascular Graft
Polyester based Vascular Graft
Polyurethane based Vascular Graft
Biological Materials based Vascular Graft
Human Saphenous and Umbilical Veins
Tissue Engineered Materials
To Discuss Any Question About Report You Can Click On
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC0634
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Applications of Vascular Grafts –
• Cerebral artery bypass: Inside the human skull, if an artery has defected and is stopping the required amount of blood flow to the brain a cerebral artery bypass will be carried out by the surgeon to restore blood flow to the brain.
• Cardiac bypass: This procedure is performed when the arteries that pump the blood into or out of the heart develop blockages. It might cause severe pain in the chest or a heart attack. A surgeon could replace the defective part of the artery with a vascular graft which would continue the work and the patient will be able to lead a normal life.
• Leg bypass: Vascular grafts are used to treat some complications of the leg like aneurysms, acute limb ischemia or peripheral vascular disease, etc. For example if a femoral artery has developed a blockade that is stopping the blood flow, the surgeon could replace it and the vascular bypass graft would restore the blood flow.
Major Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.2.2. Primary Research
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Key Highlights
Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
4. Market Analysis by Regions
….CONTINUED FOR TOC
To Check an Any Discount Offers of Report, Please Click On The Link @
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC0634
About Crystal Market Research:
Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.
Contact Us:
Judy S,
304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,
Las Vegas NV 89107,
United States
Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282
Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com