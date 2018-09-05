5 Winning Ways to Optimize Data Center Performance

It’s the start of the 2018 college football season, and student athletes across the country are working hard to optimize their performance. Proper diet, exercise and training help ensure they have the strength, stamina and skills to help their teams win games.

Data center managers are also concerned with sustaining peak performance and should develop a program for continually evaluating and fine-tuning the IT environment. Here are five strategies to include in your data center optimization plan:

Use the right cooling system. Data center densities are increasing as organizations look to pack more IT resources in a smaller space and take advantage of artificial intelligence, big data analytics and other advanced technologies. Higher power density means more heat, and legacy cooling systems are often unable to keep up. In-row cooling technology can maximize efficiency by placing the cooling unit directly in the row of racks and cabinets. The cold air is focused more directly on the equipment so that heat can be dissipated faster.

Monitor the environment. As the saying goes, “What gets measured gets managed.” Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions collect real-time data on utilization and energy consumption to facilitate decision-making. They also provide analytical tools that enable operational teams to better manage the environment and ensure the performance and availability of IT systems.

Take advantage of automation. Given the ever-increasing demands on the IT environment, many IT operational teams are struggling to keep up with ongoing maintenance and management tasks. Automation can help relieve the pressure and ensure that best practices are followed. Automated change management tools have become especially valuable for minimizing risk in today’s dynamic environment.

Maximize flexibility and scalability. Data center managers need to ensure that the environment can easily accommodate growth and changing requirements. The right infrastructure components are critical. “Pod” units that house multiple racks and include built-in aisle containment make it possible to add data center space quickly in virtually any location.

Align budget with business requirements. In many data centers, up to 80 percent of the budget still goes toward “keeping the lights on,” leaving just 20 percent for innovation. In today’s hyper-competitive business environment, organizations need IT to focus more resources on innovative solutions that increase productivity, enhance customer service and enable new business models. Data center managers should take a hard look at their operational processes and consider outsourcing tasks that are resource-intensive or require specialized skill sets.

