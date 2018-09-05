Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by Industry Arc, titled “Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market By Technology (AR Technology, VR Technology); By Device (AR Device, VR Device); By Application (Gaming, Medical) & Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, RoW) – Forecast (2018 –2023)”the market will be driven by low cost of devices and increasing technological user base during the forecast period.

North America dominates the Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market

North America will dominate the Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market during the forecast period. This is due to higher growth of the AR and VR technology among the residents and high spending on the technologies. Europe and Asia Pacific are upcoming regions in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth due to the growing technological user base in regions such as China and India. Other regions such as Middle East and Africa will have a steady rise in the market in the coming years.

The demand for the reality based head up display will be high. It is expected to dominate the Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the automotive industry. The main users of the augmented and virtual reality glasses are gaming, automotive, media and entertainment, construction, retail, healthcare, defence and aerospace sectors.

Increasing demand for the augmented reality based head up display will enhance the growth of the augmented reality glasses.

The augmented reality system is expected to be a larger market than VR due to the potential of the technology to impact the end markets. This factor will drive the growth of the augmented and virtual reality eyeglasses market.

Technological developments boost the demand for smart glasses, which in turn drives the demand for augmented reality eye wear.

Growth of aerospace and defence sectors elevate the demand for augmented and virtual reality eyeglasses.

The key players of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market include Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Qaulcomm Inc.Google has introduced an updated Daydream VR headset and new augmented reality software features which give consumers a greater virtual and augmented reality experiences through the new Pixel smartphones provided by the company. Microsoft HoloLens introduced by Microsoft Corporation is the first selfcontained holographic computer that enables you to engage with digital content and interact with holograms. Vuzix Corporation provides wearable display products such as augmented reality smart glasses for various enterprises and commercials applications. Recently, Samsung Electronics has introduced Samsung Galaxy S9 phone design which has an augmented reality feature. This feature allows users to scan the Samsung logo of a Samsung product to see teasers for an event. Qualcomm has introduced a new chip which targets virtual reality and augmented reality gear at affordable prices.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market is Segmented as Below:

Introduction of innovative devices will spur the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market during the forecast period.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market By Device Type Augmented Reality Devices Head-Mounted Displays Head-Up Display (HUD) Virtual Reality Devices Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market By Technology Augmented Reality Marker Based Augmented Reality Active Marker Passive Marker Marker Less Augmented Reality Model-Based Tracking Image Processing-Based Virtual Reality Technology Non-Immersive Technology Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive

Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market By Application Aerospace & Defence Gaming & Entertainment Medical Commercial Others

Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyeglasses Market By Geography (17 + countries)

Company profiles Google Inc. Microsoft Corporation Vuzix Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Qaulcomm Inc. Oculus VR Inc. Eon Reality Inc Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. Magic Leap, Inc. Blippar Inc. Daqri LLC



More than 11 companies are covered in this report

