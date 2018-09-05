Future Electronics Wins 2017 Fastest Growing Distributor Award from ECS

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) September 5, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2017 Fastest Growing Distributor Award from ECS.

“Future Electronics is a true partner with ECS,” said Eric Slatten, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at ECS Inc. International. “The teamwork between ECS and Future across the globe has been nothing less than remarkable, and this is what has supported the incredible growth.”

ECS Inc. International is at the forefront in servicing the growing global demand for highly reliable innovative passive and electromechanical timing solutions.

“ECS is a very valuable supplier for us, and we’re honored to receive this award” said Roberto Reda, Product Marketing Manager at Future Electronics. “We look forward to continued growth through this partnership.”

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###