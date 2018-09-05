One Smile Oral Care: Invisalign Teeth Straightening

Patients who have been considering dental treatment to correct an overbite or straighten crooked teeth, will be delighted to find out that they can correct their dental problems with Invisalign at One Smile Oral Care.

[KENT, 05/09/2018] — One Smile Oral Care’s Invisalign is an innovative way to straighten a patient’s teeth and restore their smile without metal braces.

How does the treatment work?

Invisalign straightens the teeth using a series of custom-made aligners. These aligners are made of smooth, transparent plastic that fits snugly over the teeth. One Smile Oral Care Invisalign aligners gently move the teeth into their correct positions in the mouth using carefully designed pressure points.

As the teeth get gradually straighter, patients will progress from one set of aligners to the next. Each set of Invisalign aligners is typically worn for about 7-10 days at a time for at least 20-22 hours a day. To ensure successful treatment, patients should only remove their Invisalign aligners while eating, drinking or cleaning their teeth.

Interested in Invisalign?

Patients who are interested in Invisalign can book an initial evaluation at One Smile Oral Care. A consultation with an experienced dentist at One Smile Oral Care will involve the dentist examining the patient’s teeth and gums to determine whether Invisalign is the right option for their particular case. One Smile Oral Care patients opting for Invisalign in Kings Hill will have the chance to ask questions about the treatment, including the length and cost of treatment and how Invisalign will complement their lifestyle.

A One Smile Oral Care dentist will take impressions of the patient’s teeth and bite in order to design their Invisalign treatment. The dentist at One Smile Oral Care may also take photos of the teeth and make other important measurements. All this information will be sent to the Invisalign lab in the USA and a 3D treatment plan will be prepared for each individual patient.

Once the Invisalign lab has created the clear braces and sent them to One Smile Oral Care, the treatment can begin. A One Smile Oral Care dentist will provide the patient with all the advice they need for a smooth treatment journey.