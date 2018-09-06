Al Badie Group supplies heavy-duty Tank Transporters to UAE GHQ Armed Forces

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – Al Badie Trading Establishment, UAE, a company under the Al Badie Group, has signed an agreement with the UAE GHQ Armed Forces to supply heavy-duty Tank Transporters. The agreement also involves Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Belarus.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Khaled Al Badie from Al Badie Trading Establishment and Igor Letov from Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Belarus. Manufacturing defence goods is one of the many operations of the family business of Al Badie. They produce highly technical and endowed with latest technology defence goods that the country and other nations need to maintain their security requirements.

With more than 1000 employees the ABG firmly believes that excellence is possible to achieve “through teamwork, transparency, sharing risk and profit with partners”.

About Al Badie Group:

Al Badie Group was established in 1967 and over the years the group has expanded its operations in numerous significant sectors of the economy. It has contributed marvellously in the progress of the UAE right from its formation. Al Badie Group is a family-owned business group that has carved a niche for herself through her contribution to the development of the country and creating investor friendly business opportunities and thereby earning respect and reputation along with growth and prosperity.

For more information please visit http://www.volatdefence.com/en/news/2492/

