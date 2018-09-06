Armani Exchange Hampton Diamond Accent Quartz AX2169 Men’s Watch: A Knight in a Black Armor

The Armani Exchange Hampton Diamond Accent Quartz AX2169 Men’s Watch is surely a watch one would take to the office and also go to a party. It is a watch with a diamond embellished at the 12 o’ clock position. A stainless steel body and with a gunmetal black finish. Even the dial base in gunmetal black and the hands too. An all-black armor has the quartz caliber and 50-meter water resistance which barely allows you to have a shower rather going in the waters. Moreover, the simplistic look gives the sophistication of looking no further than the looks. In addition, coming from the house of a designer brand makes it more fashion ready in the world of style. The watch is sleek and the dial is simple enough showing only the hour hands and the seconds around the polished bezel.

Armani Exchange Hampton Diamond Accent Quartz AX2169 Men’s Watch is made purely of stainless steel. It has a glass back and the diamante is certain to shine and keep you bedazzled. It shows the passion of the watchmaker to make a watch with such simplicity, and confidence. Moreover, it calls for the smartness of the wearer to carry it with equal pride. The main idea of these simplistic designs is somewhat similar to the vintage quartz watches.

The idea was to take the fashionable appeal of some extremely uncommon watches and replicate them in an easy to digest (and afford) product that retains the tool-style theme, which collectors typically prefer. In essence, this is a fun and functional watch for people fascinated and seduced by the world of vintage watch aesthetics – who have no desire to fight to acquire an actual vintage watch.

Hence, Armani Exchange Quartz Men’s Watch is a must have because there are collectors who miss a vintage look without deep cuts in the pocket and not everyone will want the date window on the dial, which is something most real vintage watches of this style didn’t have.

Bottom line: The black round face 46mm dial gives a dressy look to the Armani Exchange Montre. With the all black gunmetal finish the watch is like a knight in the shining armor ready to look after you and be your companion in the night parties to the day meetings. The shining is done by the solitaire diamond present in the 12 o’clock position.