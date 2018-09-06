Market Research Report Of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Industry 2018 : Top Global Players Competition with Production, Consumption, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2025

This report focuses on the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development in United States, Europe and China.

Ultra-wideband is a radio technology that can use a very low energy level for short-range, high-bandwidth communications over a large portion of the radio spectrum.

In 2017, the global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics

Taiyo Yuden

Zebra

Alereon

Pulse~Link

5D Robotics

Decawave

Fractus Antennas

Nanotron

Johanson Technology

Bespoon Sas



Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rtls/Wsn

Imaging



Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Automotive And Transportation

Manufacturing

Residential

Retail



Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



