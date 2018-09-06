New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2023: Ken Research

The report titled “New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2023 – By PVC, PE, Others Plastic Pipes; By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)” covers various aspects including introduction to New Zealand plastic pipe and fitting market size, segmentation by Type of Pipe (PVC, PE, Others), by End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations, Future Outlook and Analyst recommendations.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for manufacturers, retailers, end users such as government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

New Zealand plastic pipe and fitting market is in its late growth stage. The market has registered a five year CAGR of single digit from FY’2013 to FY’2018. Among plastic pipe and fitting market, plastic fittings are mostly exported from neighboring countries. Water conservation is one of the major trends that can be observed in New Zealand which has affected the plastic pipe and fitting market a lot.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Pipes

In 2018, PE pipes had the largest market share. UPVC pipes has second biggest market share as these types of pipes are very cheap and are widely used in various sectors such as water pipelines etc. PVC has been mainly substituted by PE pipes. The types of pipes categorized under others are ABS, PP, PB and PVDF.

By Market Structure

The organized players have highest market share. Iplex Pipelines, Marley, RX Plastics are some of the players in organized sector of plastic pipe and fitting and these companies manufactures high grade of plastic pipes and fittings. The players in unorganized market mostly manufacture PVC pipes only and import different type of pipe and fittings from neighboring countries.

By Geographical Regions

The northern region accounts for the majority of the share due to the presence of major cities of the countries such as Auckland, Wellington, and Hamilton. The region has high population concentration and the region also accounts for the majority of the migration into the country. Southern region includes Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast, Canterbury, Otago, and Southland.

By End User Application

The end user application for plastic pipes and fittings can be categorized into Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others (cable protection and gas, HVAC). Most of the plastic pipes and fittings in New Zealand are used for water supply and sewage systems. Plumbing and civil application has comparatively higher market share due to large scale of real estate construction undertaken by the private sector in New Zealand. Mining, Chemical and Oil sectors are widely present in New Zealand. Other application which include transfer of gas and electric cable conduits.

Competition Scenario

The competition of the market is concentrated among top three players which include Iplex Pipelines, Marley and RX Plastics. Iplex Pipelines, New Zealand is the biggest manufacturer of plastic pipes and fittings in the country with high market share. It is followed by Marley and RX Plastics. There are some unorganized players in the market which have very less market share.

Future Outlook

The future outlook of the industry is positive with an estimated market size to grow at a CAGR of single digit during FY’2018 to FY’2023. It is anticipated that the PE pipes will grow at the fastest pace among all the types of plastic pipes, due to increase in domains where these types of pipes are used in the market. The use of PVC pipes is expected to reduce due to substitution by other types of plastic pipes. The domestic manufacturing is expected to increase in the near future. In the case of end user application, plastic pipes used in plumbing and civil applications along with application in oil and chemical industry are expected to increase at fastest pace among other end user applications.

Key Segments Covered

By End User Application:

• Plumbing and Civil,

• Agriculture

• Mining and Industrial

• Telecom and Electrical and

• Others (Oil & Gas, HVAC, Automotive and other related industries)

By Type of Pipes:

• PVC (CPVC and UPVC)

• Polyethylene (PE) (HDPE, MDPE, LDPE)

• Others (Include polypropylene pipes, ABS, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) PB etc.)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Sector

• Unorganized Sector

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Resin Suppliers

• Plastic Pipe and Fitting Manufacturing Companies

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Government Bodies

• Real Estate developers

• Agriculture Sector Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

FY’2013-FY’2018 – Historical Period

FY’2018-FY’2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Iplex Pipelines Pty Ltd, Marley Pty Ltd., RX Plastics Pty Ltd, Asmuss Water Systems Ltd., Hynds Pipe System and others

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Overview of New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

• Value chain analysis

• New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size by Revenue

• Major Players in the New Zealand Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

• Market Segmentation by Type of Pipe (PVC, PE and Others) and By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)

• Government Regulations and Standards

• Growth Drivers and Restraints

• Company profile of Major Manufacturers (Iplex Pipelines Pty Ltd, Marley Pty Ltd., RX Plastics Pty Ltd, Asmuss Water Systems Ltd., Hynds Pipe System)

• Vendor Selection Process

• Future Outlook

• Analyst Recommendation

