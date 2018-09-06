Northern Virginia SEO Agency Educates Readers On Quality Website Design

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) September 5, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Northern Virginia SEO agency, recently released a blog post comparing good, bad, and ugly website designs. Good Northern Virginia website design is just as critical to strong SEO results as the content of the site.

Bad and ugly website design can prevent customers from choosing to purchase from your business. A bad design that is difficult to navigate will make it difficult for users to feel engaged in your products or services. Bad design also fails to accurately represent your brand and does not have enough calls to action to catch a viewer’s attention. Many bad websites are often ugly as well. Sites that were created decades ago and have not been updated since then appear dated and clunky. Old code, too many images or videos, and poor call-to-action placement can all create a disorganized feeling that leaves potential clients seeking other businesses. Your website is typically the first impression people receive of your website, and it’s important to leave the best impression possible.

With a beautiful, thoughtful website, however, all of these problems could disappear. A good website engages users with carefully placed calls to action and images. Successful sites also contain small paragraphs of information, rather than long blocks of text, so as not to overwhelm the reader. Navigation is also simple and intuitive, which prevents visitors from feeling frustrated and instead helps assure them that your business cares about their needs. If they have any additional questions, calls to action placed in strategic locations make it easier for them to reach out. People who visit properly-designed websites typically stay on the site longer, allowing them to better understand your brand and feel confident in their purchases.

