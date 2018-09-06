Wondering about the right birthstone jewelry? Here is the list of suggestion.

There are traditionally twelve kinds of birthstones, each corresponding to a certain month of the year. The history of birthstones has been said to date back in Bible times where high priests would wear them as part of their breastplates, although the popularity of wearing them as necklaces originated in Poland.

The complete list of birthstones listed in the Bible is as follows: Jasper, Sapphire, Chalcedony, Emerald, Sardonyx, Sardius, Chrysolite, Beryl, Topaz, Chrysoprasus, Jacynth and Amethyst. Tradition says that by wearing a stone during the month it corresponds to, you can actually increase its healing powers.

Birthstones are so popular that many people take advantage by selling fake counterparts in the market. To know if a birthstone is fake or not, consider the weight. You will find out easily whether a birthstone is fake or not since counterfeit birthstones weigh less. They cost less as well considering they’re not real precious stones in the first place.

If you’re considering buying birthstones as a gift to a loved one, you are making a perfect choice. Birthstones don’t just come as plain stones for your information. They can be used as a “toppings” to a pendant, a necklace or even a bracelet. If you want to make it look more special and personal, you can have your name or the name of a loved one engraved on the stone.

Birthstone necklaces are getting popular. The trendy look of birthstone necklaces are making it part of the daily fashion of women and their classy colors and varying shapes adds sophistication to anyone wearing it.

If you are looking for a gift for you mother or you wife, birthstone mother necklaces will definitely suit for your needs. Though they are called birthstone necklaces, it does not necessarily mean that they are only appropriate during birthdays. They are suitable as well during Mother’s Day and some other special occasions like Mother’s Day, Valentines Day or wedding anniversary. Buying birthstone mother necklaces are the same as buying personalized necklaces. Not that you have inscribed something on the jewel but you have considered her lucky stone and use it as an ornament for her necklace.

